ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nailers Deliver the Boom on Kalamazoo, 6-2

By Wheeling Nailers
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDndz_0dsdvVgB00

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers got some key contributors back in the lineup on Friday night and continued their success from a week ago, as they returned to WesBanco Arena. Shaw Boomhower collected four points in his return, while Cam Hausinger added two goals, and Nick Hutchison tacked on a goal and an assist, as the Nailers rolled the Kalamazoo Wings, 6-2.

The Nailers got a couple of goals at key times in the first period, as they took a 2-1 lead into the break. Wheeling got on the board first at the 11:36 mark, when Shaw Boomhower forced a turnover in the offensive zone, then teed up Cam Hausinger for a left circle one-timer. The Wings answered quickly, when Tanner Sorenson rang in a shot from low on the left side. With less than 30 seconds to go, the Nailers regained their advantage. Josh Maniscalco patiently waited in the high slot, then found Félix Paré, who slipped a shot inside the right post from along the left side of the goal line.

If the opening stanza was good, the middle frame was that much better, as Wheeling blew the contest open with four goals. The first strike came just 24 seconds in, when David Drake stole the puck and fed Boomhower for a one-time dart from the right side of the slot. The power play took over from there, as each of the next three markers came on the man advantage. Nick Hutchison extended his point streak to 15 games by whipping in a wrist shot from the right dot, Hausinger notched his second of the night by tossing in the rebound of Hutchison’s backhand, then Bobby Hampton joined the goal parade by banging home the rebound of Adam Smith’s initial shot.

Kalamazoo recorded the lone tally of the third period, courtesy of a shorthanded breakaway by Raymond Brice, as the Nailers took care of business for the 6-2 victory.

Stefanos Lekkas backstopped the win in goal for Wheeling, as he denied 28 of the 30 shots he faced. Trevor Gorsuch took the loss for the Wings, as he allowed six goals on 33 shots.

The Nailers will continue their three-game home weekend on Saturday night, when they host the Iowa Heartlanders at 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Lekkas Lights Out In Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH- Stefanos Lekkas and Chris Ortiz had nights to remember on Wednesday night, as they were two of the key pieces that led the Wheeling Nailers to a 2-0 victory over the Cincinnati Cylones at Heritage Bank Center. Lekkas backstopped his first career shutout with 29 saves, while Ortiz tallied both goals – one […]
NHL
WTRF- 7News

Shadyside Unrivaled in Road Win

Bellaire, OH (WTRF) – Starting in the second quarter, Shadyside’s Korey Beckett glides to the rim and converts in between two defenders. For the Big Reds, Owen Ward catches the pass from beyond the arc and buries the 3 The Big Reds still trail 31-23. Shadyside goes on to win 75-57.
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Cyclones Split Series with 7-2 Decision

CINCINNATI, OH- The Wheeling Nailers and Cincinnati Cyclones have developed plenty of hatred for each other this season, and that was the case on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. One other thing the Nailers disliked was the final score, as Cincinnati scored three goals in the second and three in the third, en route […]
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Drake
Person
Adam Smith
Daily Iowan

Slow start dooms Iowa Heartlanders in 5-2 defeat to Kalamazoo Wings

A slow first period proved to be the difference-maker for the Iowa Heartlanders in their 5-2 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night. The Heartlanders surrendered three goals in the opening period and couldn’t complete the comeback effort in front of 1,809 fans at Xtream Arena. “We made...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy