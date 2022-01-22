Nailers Deliver the Boom on Kalamazoo, 6-2

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers got some key contributors back in the lineup on Friday night and continued their success from a week ago, as they returned to WesBanco Arena. Shaw Boomhower collected four points in his return, while Cam Hausinger added two goals, and Nick Hutchison tacked on a goal and an assist, as the Nailers rolled the Kalamazoo Wings, 6-2.



The Nailers got a couple of goals at key times in the first period, as they took a 2-1 lead into the break. Wheeling got on the board first at the 11:36 mark, when Shaw Boomhower forced a turnover in the offensive zone, then teed up Cam Hausinger for a left circle one-timer. The Wings answered quickly, when Tanner Sorenson rang in a shot from low on the left side. With less than 30 seconds to go, the Nailers regained their advantage. Josh Maniscalco patiently waited in the high slot, then found Félix Paré, who slipped a shot inside the right post from along the left side of the goal line.



If the opening stanza was good, the middle frame was that much better, as Wheeling blew the contest open with four goals. The first strike came just 24 seconds in, when David Drake stole the puck and fed Boomhower for a one-time dart from the right side of the slot. The power play took over from there, as each of the next three markers came on the man advantage. Nick Hutchison extended his point streak to 15 games by whipping in a wrist shot from the right dot, Hausinger notched his second of the night by tossing in the rebound of Hutchison’s backhand, then Bobby Hampton joined the goal parade by banging home the rebound of Adam Smith’s initial shot.



Kalamazoo recorded the lone tally of the third period, courtesy of a shorthanded breakaway by Raymond Brice, as the Nailers took care of business for the 6-2 victory.



Stefanos Lekkas backstopped the win in goal for Wheeling, as he denied 28 of the 30 shots he faced. Trevor Gorsuch took the loss for the Wings, as he allowed six goals on 33 shots.



The Nailers will continue their three-game home weekend on Saturday night, when they host the Iowa Heartlanders at 7:10 p.m.

