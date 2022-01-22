ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tristan Thompson shares cryptic post after reports that he was supposed to move in with Khloe Kardashian

By Jovita Trujillo
 7 days ago
BACK TO ENCINO Tristan Thompson shares cryptic post after reports that he was supposed to move in with Khloe Kardashian The NBA baller pulled his home out of escrow

Tristan Thomson is reflecting. The serial cheater took to his Instagram stories where he opened up about “weakness” and hiding from “your demons. “Sometimes you don‘t realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness,” the 30-year-old wrote. “Hide from your demons and they’ll slowly destroy your potential. Face them and they can potentially become your greatest asset,” he continued.

The post came amid a report from Entertainment Weekly revealing that he was supposed to sell his house and move into Khloe Kardashian’s $37 million mansion before his paternity scandal.

Understandably, Khloe is hurting after being publicly humiliated again by the father of her child. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Khloe is really hurt and saddened by Tristan‘s actions and his public apology isn’t helping. This has been a tough pill for her to swallow and she does feel unsettled and pretty crushed.”

The insider went on to tell the outlet that they were just about to take the next big step of moving in with each other and were in a “good place” before the news that Maralee Nichols was pregnant. “Khloe and Tristan were in a good place before the news about Maralee being pregnant came out and had plans to move in together,” they explained.

Tristan had put his house in Encino, California, on the market and, the insider said he pulled out of escrow as a result. “Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on his house in Encino, California, that he was in the process of selling, and is no longer moving in with Khloe,” they explained.

Comments / 84

Noelia Arkansas
5d ago

BOY SHUT UP! YES I SAID " BOY "! Because that is what you are is a little boy that will never grow up. You have taken advantage of ALL WOMEN not just khloe! Khloe was just the dumb one that kept taking you back because she was so codependent on having this family with you and her yals child smh! So she wanted a fantasy of having a family with this idiot of a player that hurts women because he feels he can get khloe back even if he messes around. So now he is preaching sob stories about what could of been with khloe! Little BOY HUSH! DID you at any moment think about any of those moments when you were in the moment with these other women????? NOPE YOU DIDN'T!!!! SO SAVE ALL THAT PETTINESS FOR THE PEOPLE WERE CHEERING YOU ON WHEN THEY KNEW YOU WERE WITH KHLOE OR WITH ANY OTHER WOMEN IN A RELATIONSHIP

Lanita Lewis
6d ago

what makes her so special he had a girlfriend before her. What comes around goes around.You just don't do stuff like that!!!

dd
5d ago

cryptic messages and public apologies instead of face to face like a man should do regardless of him knowing what he has coming to him. The only thing these actions show is he isn't sorry ...he is sorry he got caught. he has alot of growing up to do.....

