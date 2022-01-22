Court: Officer lacked authority to withdraw felony assault charges

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

A state appellate court has upheld a decision by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office to refile felony aggravated assault charges against a Wilkes-Barre man despite the arresting police officer withdrawing the offenses at a preliminary hearing.

Joel Martinez Santiago, 34, of South Welles Street, was arrested by Pittston Township police when he allegedly stole a pack of cigarettes from the Sunoco service station on Route 315 on Dec. 27, 2019. As officers chased after Santiago on foot, he punched one officer in the face several times, according to court records.

At Santiago’s preliminary hearing before District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz on Jan. 28, 2020, the arresting police officer withdrew the felony aggravated assault charges and added two summary counts of disorderly conduct. Santiago pleaded guilty to the summary counts before Kokura Kravitz.

However, the district attorney’s office refiled the felony aggravated assault charges against Santiago in county court. Santiago initially filed a motion to dismiss the case that was denied by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky, resulting in Santiago filing an appeal with the state Superior Court.

A three-member panel of Superior Court in a 16-page opinion issued Thursday denied Santiago’s appeal, meaning the felony aggravated assault charges remain.

In their ruling, the appellate court ruled the Pittston Township police officer did not have the authority to dismiss, modify or offer a plea agreement for Santiago.

“The district attorney’s power to prosecute cannot be restricted by the actions of municipal police officers who might, in any case, deem it worthless or ill-advised to prosecute,” the Superior Court wrote noting police officers have no authority to enter agreements limiting the powers of the district attorney.

Because the police officer lacked authority to withdraw or amend criminal charges, the preliminary hearing before Kokura Kravtiz when Santiago pleaded guilty to summary counts of disorderly conduct lacked jurisdiction due to other felony and misdemeanor offenses against him.

The Superior Court noted in any case a summary offense is joined with misdemeanor and felony offenses, the magisterial district judge’s role is to determine the validity of the case whether to dismiss or forward to county court.

Kokura Kravtiz was not permitted to proceed with the summary offenses against Santiago because the felony and misdemeanor offenses were not legitimately withdrawn by the district attorney’s office, the Superior Court ruled.

Santiago also challenged the re-filing of aggravated assault charges against him claiming double jeopardy.

As there was no valid written plea agreement presented by the district attorney’s office, the issue of double jeopardy is without merit, the appellate court ruled.

Based on the Superior Court’s ruling, Santiago is facing two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, and one count each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and retail theft in county court.