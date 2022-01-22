ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia suing Biden administration over Medicaid rejection

By SUDHIN THANAWALA
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8I3j_0dsdugP500

Georgia officials have sued the Biden administration over its decision to revoke approval of the state’s plan to require new Medicaid recipients to meet a work requirement.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Judge to decide if report on voting machines can be public

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state called on a voting technology expert to ask a judge to release a report detailing alleged security vulnerabilities in the voting machines used by the state — something the expert had already done. The report by J. Alex Halderman was filed under seal in July in federal court […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Divided no more? Court opening may draw Democrats together

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in Congress have fractured repeatedly over President Joe Biden’s agenda, stalling legislation and creating an atmosphere of mistrust that has made it increasingly difficult for progressives and centrists to work together. But one area where the party has not cracked, not even an inch, is on Biden’s nominations to the courts. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

SC senator gets 7-year wish for medical marijuana debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has started a debate on medical marijuana. Sen. Tom Davis has dedicated more than seven years of his legislative career to getting the debate that started Wednesday. The Beaufort Republican’s bill says his proposal would be one of the most conservative medical marijuana laws in the country. […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Rep. Jim Clyburn champions S.C. Judge Michelle Childs as Supreme Court nominee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Following the official announcement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s upcoming resignation, Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) on Thursday spoke about the promise that President Joe Biden made at his urging to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court. After the announcement — which then-candidate Biden made at […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Biden’s high court pledge shows growing power of Black women

As he struggled to survive the 2020 Democratic primary, Joe Biden made a striking pledge before voting began in heavily African American, must-win South Carolina: His first Supreme Court appointment would be a Black woman. On Thursday, with his poll numbers reaching new lows and his party panicking about the midterm elections, Biden turned again […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

(AP) — A 50-year-old bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh had been rated as poor on a recent inspection report, but transportation officials and engineering experts cautioned that doesn’t necessarily signal imminent danger for the thousands of other U.S. bridges with the same designation. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Highway Administration have […]
TRAFFIC
WSAV News 3

Appeals court hears arguments on SC Fetal Heartbeat Law

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Judges at the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit adjourned Thursday evening after hearing arguments on the Fetal Heartbeat Law. The law aims to ban most abortions in the state by preventing doctors from performing an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected six weeks into pregnancy, unless the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid
WSAV News 3

Fort Stewart among troops placed on ‘prepare to deploy’ orders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Department of Defense (DOD) announced 8,500 troops have been placed on a heightened preparedness to deploy should Russia invade Ukraine. The department announced this week that elements of Fort Stewart are among those U.S. military units. Robins Air Force Base in middle Georgia is included as well, according to the […]
FORT STEWART, GA
WSAV News 3

Raffensperger talks about voting law & election investigation during Columbia Co. visit

EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- Wednesday morning, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made a stop in Evans to speak to the Columbia County Rotary Club. Among the big topics- making sure elections are secure. Secretary Raffensperger spoke to the Rotary Club about election integrity and answered some questions about misinformation regarding the 2020 election. He said […]
EVANS, GA
WSAV News 3

As COVID-19 numbers trend down, some local health professionals warn of potentially misleading statistics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It was a full house at this week’s Chatham County Commission meeting, with COVID-19 once again taking center stage for discussion. “Right now, at the previous meeting I believe the percentage of omicron spreading was probably in the 70 to 80% range, as of now pretty much everything that’s coronavirus-related is […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

South Carolinians among most likely to have developed ‘cola cavities’ during pandemic, study says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent study suggests that dental hygiene among South Carolinians has declined since the start of the pandemic. The study, conducted by NextSmileDental.com, ranked people in South Carolina as 15th most likely to have developed “cola cavities.” 5,400 people were surveyed. According to the study, 67% of South Carolinians reported skipping […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSAV News 3

Savannah’s unemployment rate up, mirroring state trend for December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s unemployment rate was up slightly in December, but the city saw all-time highs in its labor force, employed residents and jobs, according to the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL). This wasn’t an anomaly as far as December’s unemployment rates are concerned. GDOL Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all 12 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Pittsburgh bridge collapses hours before Biden visit about infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) –A four-lane bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. The collapse comes just hours before President Joe Biden was set to arrive in Pittsburgh to push his $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and efforts […]
POLITICS
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy