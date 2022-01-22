ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Attorney says man fatally shot by his father struggled with mental health and drug addiction

By Jessica Willey
ABC13 Houston
 7 days ago

A father, who was charged with murder this week for the shooting death of his son, said he was desperate to get him help and only fired in self-defense.

John Iaens, 67, is out of jail on a $75,000 bond. He is accused in the shooting death of his 27-year-old son, Andrew Iaens.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Rollingbrook in southwest Houston just after midnight on Tuesday, where they found Andrew dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the front lawn. John remained at the scene and was arrested.

A witness told police the father and son were arguing when John shot and killed Andrew, but John's attorney told ABC13 that it's not that simple. Defense Attorney Wilvin Carter said Andrew had documented mental health issues and had been fighting drug addiction since his late teens.

"He absolutely had no other choice," said Carter. "It's a terrible position to be placed in. As a parent, it's a living nightmare."

John sat next to Carter during the interview, but did not speak, on Carter's advice. Carter said the father is grieving but also forced to defend himself.

"It was a split-second decision where he said, 'I have to protect myself against my child,'" said Carter. "Dad, on this occasion, said, 'We're going to get you back in rehab again.' He tried to calm him down. Andrew relapsed and started attacking dad."

The fight ended up on the lawn. Carter said John had a gun and fired when he felt threatened. Andrew was 6 feet and 8 inches tall, weighed 250 pounds, and had previously been charged with assaulting his dad.

"This is a clear case of self-defense," said Carter.

Carter also said they agreed to an interview because they are advocating for more help. They know there are many other families going through similar trying times with loved ones battling addiction and mental illness.

"We can't continue to ignore mental health issues. We can't continue to push drug addiction under the rug. We are begging, as a community, for more resources to be poured into these two issues," said Carter.

The murder case still has to go to a Harris County grand jury, where Carter hopes it will be no-billed based on the circumstances.

If you or a loved one is battling addiction or mental health, below are links some resources.

Comments / 29

B Williams
7d ago

Drugs and Mental illness is a recipe for disaster. No doubt this is self defense. Just sad for the family. The thought of having to plan a funeral for your son you killed.

14
OurWorldataGlance
7d ago

This story in the article reminds me of when Marvin Gaye's dad shot and killed him in self-defense because Marvin's hate was high on drugs. The father felt like he had no choice. No charges were filed against his father because Marvin had a history of drug addiction and it wasn't the first time a disruption such as the one that t occurred the fateful day. I will keep the father and the family in my prayers. I know it's a difficult time now however I stand we have a forgiving and a god that will assist you to get redemption and make peace about your past transgressions.

16
meshell mitchell
7d ago

it's a scary situation for a parent toward a child I never thought I would see the day when my husband and I had to wrestle our baby girl although adult, to the ground and hold her down till the police got there. it breaks your heart and if my husband wasn't there to assist me only God knows what could have happened my heart goes out to this Dad and I'm sorry for your loss🙏🏼

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
