ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick Three-Evening' game

By The Associated Press
Herald & Review
 7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify

Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Springfield, IL
CBS News

Ash Barty beats Danielle Collins in Australian Open women's final

No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women's final Saturday in Melbourne, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to become the first Australian to win the women's singles title since 1978. Barty, 25, didn't surrender a single set en route to the third Grand Slam title of her career.
SPORTS
The Hill

Pennsylvania court strikes down state's mail voting law as unconstitutional

A Pennsylvania court on Friday ruled the state's mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, with the case likely heading to the state's Supreme Court. The 2019 law allows any voter to vote by mail without providing a reason and contains a number of other provisions aimed at making it easier to cast a ballot. Republicans are arguing it violates an amendment to the state constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

ESPN: Brady retiring at age 44, winner of 7 Super Bowls

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN. The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy