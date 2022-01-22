Minnix gets a double-double, Troup rolls past Harleton

Jessie Minnix, seen in action during a recent game, scored 14 points and hauled in 13 rebounds to guide Troup to a 47-27 victory over Harleton on Friday night at Tiger Gymnasium. Minnix is a senior. Progress file photo by Jay Neal

TROUP — Senior Jessie Minnix treated the home fans at Bulldog Gymnasium in Troup to a double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds) on Friday night when the Lady Tigers hammered Harleton, 47-27.

Troup did most of the damage in the opening half and enjoyed a 27-11 lead at halftime.

Also scoring in double figures for the Maroon and White were Maddy Griffin (11) and Bailey Blanton (10).

Rounding out the scoring for the winners was Ashja Franklin (7) and Emory Cover (5).

Troup will carry a 14-13, 5-4 record into Tuesday's home game against Tatum. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

The Lady Wildcats (4-13, 1-7) will trek to Arp on Tuesday evening.