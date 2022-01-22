Jamie Lynn Spears’ Attempt to Defend Herself Blows Up in Her Face

When Jamie Lynn Spears looked to promote her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, possibly cognizant of how it would exacerbate tensions with sister Britney Spears, she limited press appearances not only to the usual heavyweights like Good Morning America and Nightline, but to Call Her Daddy, the wildly popular Spotify podcast hosted by Alexandra Cooper. For a show that started as a risqué Barstool Sports chat-cast about sex and relationships, landing an extensive interview with Jamie Lynn was a potentially defining event, one that underscored everything Cooper had been intent on achieving since her acrimonious split from founding co-host Sofia Franklyn and Dave Portnoy’s scandal-rich company. “I feel like it’s almost just beginning,” she told Refinery29 shortly after her blockbuster $60 million exclusive licensing deal with Spotify was made public last summer. “I have so much more to prove now. I want to be the biggest podcast in the world.” Booking someone intimately attached to one of the most prominent culture stories right now undoubtedly feeds into that goal, exponentially so if that someone comes shrouded with significant controversy. Why Jamie Lynn chose Call Her Daddy to tell her piece of the story is the bigger question.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO