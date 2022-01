We've known for several weeks that Republicans in multiple states created forged election materials, pretending to be "duly elected and qualified electors," and sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the fake materials were legitimate. Among the unanswered questions, however, is what kind of scrutiny the scheme might receive.

