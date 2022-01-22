ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando drops COVID-19 testing mandate for unvaccinated employees

By Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com
 7 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando confirmed Friday that the theme park is no longer requiring its employees to get weekly COVID-19 tests if that have not been vaccinated for the virus.

The change comes after the Supreme Court ruling against COVID-19 vaccination and weekly testing mandates for businesses last week.

Universal Orlando had announced last week that workers at the theme park will be required to be vaccinated by Feb. 9 or undergo weekly COVID-19 tests.

In a five-page letter that was sent to employees on Jan. 12, those who don’t comply with the new rules could face penalties up to termination.

Officials has said about 90% of active Florida-based cast members were fully vaccinated.

