Dover, NH

'I was so uplifted': Notes of Gratitude uplifting for Wentworth-Douglass Hospital staff

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 7 days ago
DOVER — As people tire of the pandemic and show little patience, health care workers often bear the brunt of the fear and frustration patients and their families feel. Notes of Gratitude, a new program at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, allows patients and their families to express appreciation for those who cared for them.

It's a simple idea, easy to do, but the impact on the staff is enormous.

Sarah Gardent and Vicky Krick, both directors of patient experience at the hospital, came up with Notes of Gratitude.

Gardent said they wanted to positively impact the way staff members are treated during the pandemic, but that was not the impetus for the program.

"We got the idea from another institution," Gardent said. "We see how hard our staff are working, the incredible effort they are making. We wanted to find a way to recognize them. So often we hear from patients who want to recognize their caregiver and this is a way they can do it."

Gardent said Notes of Gratitude didn't grow out of the negative atmosphere staff experience, but rather out of the need to emphasize and honor the work they are doing.

"Of course, it has been challenging on our teams," she said. "The negativity they are working under is so hard on a day-to-day basis. We wanted to minimize that and highlight the positive, which is the majority of what we hear."

Nurse Manager Brittany Gowell said her staff feels the negative comments.

"At the beginning, we were health care heroes," she said. "There were parades, people donating food. People felt a need to recognize the actions we were taking. They still do, but not always. Sarah and Vicki came up with a way they can tell us again, and we appreciate this."

One of Gowell's nurses, Renee Coon, got a note. She said it made her smile.

"I was so uplifted to be recognized and appreciated," Coon said. "Right now it's huge. It warms my heart and puts a smile on all our faces."

Coon said her note was from the daughter of a man she helped to treat.

"The short of it is how appreciative she was for her father's care," said Coon. "She loved the updates I gave to the family. She said her father still talks about me as his guardian angel."

Krick said they liked the idea, but needed to find a way to make it easy for people to send a note. So, they created a QR code that people can scan into their phone. They started the program in December and have received 38 notes already.

"Due to the demands on people's time right now, we looked for something quick and easy to be able to give feedback," Krick said. "This way they do not have to make a phone call, they don't need to find this online. They see the code on their way out, in the halls, scan it. They can do their note right away, when they get home, whatever works."

The notes are specific in that a patient or a family member can send their thanks directly to a nurse, a doctor, or anyone whose care made their hospital stay a little easier.

"They are very specific and talk about exactly what the provider did that helped them through their stay," Krick said.

Tegan Frost-Long and Melissa Parker, who work in patient access, received a shared note. They were the program's first recipients.

"Tegan and I got a joint note for our work on COVID scheduling," Parker said. "It couldn't have come at a better time for me. I had a rough couple of days on the phone, days when you wonder why you keep doing this. Knowing there was a patient out there who cared enough to write — that's what keeps me going."

Their manager, Mary Ann Thompson, said she is proud of the work her staff does.

"Vicki used to be part of our team. They work really hard to spread kindness in a pandemic where we are all struggling, coming back and showing up day to day," Thompson said. "As their manager, it is incredibly challenging. I can't take away all of that heartache, but I try. This program could not have come at a better time. The thoughtfulness expressed by the notes is a beautiful thing."

"My hope is this gives people an opportunity to spread gratitude, but that it also fuels our staff to know the impact they are making, every day," Krick said. "It can remind them of why they went into this, why they are doing what they are doing."

