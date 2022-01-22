HAMPSTEAD — Gerry Irr moved to Hampstead as an empty nester, after raising her four children as a single mom, and for the first time, she needed help.

The staff of Rockingham County Community Action Program and Southern New Hampshire Services helped Irr with fuel assistance and helped replace an oil tank at her mobile home, the first home she has owned.

"I moved here five years ago," Irr said. "I had never owned a home, and I really had no clear idea what it costs to be a homeowner. When I saw the price of fuel, for example, I was astounded. Eventually I decided I needed to seek fuel assistance."

At the same time, the mobile home park she lives in asked everyone to get new oil tanks.

"I had just needed to replace the oil burner, and I was still paying that off," Irr said. "I took out a loan for that, so there was no way I was going to be able to borrow more money for an oil tank."

Gift of Warmth: First-time homeowner feels 'desperation' when heating costs surge

When Irr went to RCAP for help, they sent out a representative.

"The wonderful man who came out saw my desperation, and somehow they found a way to help," she said. "I don't think they have any idea of just how grateful I am, how heartwarming what they did for me really is."

Irr said it is amazing how quickly things can turn difficult when you have no one to turn to.

"I moved from Woburn, Mass., where I raised four kids," she said. "I am retired now and on a fixed income, but I worked as many jobs as I needed to raise my kids, to show them that sitting on my butt collecting welfare was not an option for me."

Gift of Warmth: Mother and daughter 'so grateful' for help with heat in time of need

An artist, Irr said she found jobs doing graphic design, 3D art and she managed to stay afloat for her family. She is proud of her independence and believes she taught her family values by the way she approached life.

"I had to really swallow my pride to ask for help," Irr said. "I am glad I did. I was treated so well. The CAP people were wonderful, so if anyone needs help please ask. There are people who are willing to help."

While she is in no position to repay the help she has received, Irr said she is looking for ways to pay it forward.

"I saw a homeless man outside of Market Basket," she said. "He looked so forlorn that I ran back into the store and bought him a chicken dinner. I will keep looking for small opportunities, and I will be forever grateful for community action and the wonderful people there."

Gift of Warmth: After lifetime as a nursing assistant, 80-year-old needed help with heat

How to donate

The way the Gift of Warmth program works is simple, and comes from the heart. Each week, Seacoast Media Group shares the story of one person or family that received help from the Rockingham or Strafford community action programs. This allows readers to know the real needs of the real people their Gift of Warmth contributions, of whatever amount, help to address.

Donations are gratefully accepted, and will be distributed among the two CAP programs for them to make a real difference in real lives.

This year, we ask that checks donated to Gift of Warmth be made out directly to either Rockingham Community Action or the Community Action Program of Strafford County. Please write “Gift of Warmth” in the check memo line to ensure the money goes for fuel assistance.

'They saved my life': Gift of Warmth meant the world to a Portsmouth woman

Checks should be mailed to Gift of Warmth, Seacoast Media Group, 111 New Hampshire Ave., Portsmouth, NH 03801.

We will tally the checks, record the names of each week’s contributors and then forward the checks on to the two county community action programs. Each week throughout the campaign, Seacoast Media Group will publish that week’s donors. Again, please make the checks out to either the Rockingham Community Action Program or the Community Action Partnership of Strafford County and write Gift of Warmth in the memo line.

If you need help

To apply for fuel assistance, call Rockingham Community Action at (603) 431-2911. People experiencing any significant hardship or financial crisis can also call and they will be referred to the appropriate person. For more information, visit snhs.org .

For Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, call (603) 435-2500 or visit straffordcap.org .

This week’s donations bring total to $74,205

This weeks donors:

In memory of Alan Maxfield, $100

The Douglas W Lund Trust, $500

Anonymous, $500

Nicholas Ristaino, $100

Thomas Bergeron, $50

Priscilla S French, $150

Colleen Kilcoyne & Donald Arnoudse, $100

Edwin West, $500

Bob & Kathe Lewis, $100

Cynthia & Robert Field, $100

C. Wesley Gardner Jr., $200

CRP Properties LLC, $300

Heather & John Mulcahy, $100

In memory of F. Curtis Johnston, $50

Marlene Jones, $100

Dave & Ellie Sanderson, $100

George & Saralyn Doran, $100

Portsmouth Lodge of Elks No 97, $2,500

Liz Kolodney & Barbara Sutton, $50

New Castle Congregational Church, $500

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Gift of Warmth: First-time homeowner feels 'desperation' when heating costs surge