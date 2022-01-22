ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Deputies: Hit-and-run driver arrested after fatally striking cyclist

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eO91Y_0dsdtWUU00
Scene of hit-and-run in Kitsap County (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A hit-and-run driver was arrested after fatally striking a 62-year-old cyclist Friday afternoon in Kitsap County, deputies said.

Police and medics were called at 12:48 p.m. to the 8000 block of Central Valley Road Northeast.

When first responders arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. He was unresponsive.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the Poulsbo man, but he died at the scene.

Police said the man was riding his bike southbound on the shoulder when he was struck by a driver in a Jeep Cherokee, which was also going southbound.

The driver fled the scene, but his vehicle was later found at a parking lot of an apartment complex on Northeast Fairgrounds Road at 1:39 p.m., according to investigators.

Police said they contacted the 28-year-old man and arrested him.

The man was booked into the Kitsap County Jail for vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have witnessed the collision to call Deputy Michael Shannon at 360-337-4634 or email him at MShannon@co.kitsap.wa.us

More news from KIRO 7

  • Man cleared in wife’s cold case killing on eve of trial as friend confesses to crime>
  • Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stabbing suspect taken into custody

LACEY, Wash. — A man suspected of stabbing another man in the chest was taken into custody Friday night, Lacey police tweeted. Earlier in the day, police were looking for 18-year-old Jelani K. Cornett-Watts. Cornett-Watts allegedly stabbed a man and had fled with his girlfriend in a tan 2011...
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for stabbing suspect

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man in the chest. Police said they are looking for 18-year-old Jelani K. Cornett-Watts. Cornett-Watts allegedly stabbed a man and fled with his girlfriend in a tan 2011 Ford Taurus with Washington license plate BPB3806, police said.
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police identify suspect after 16 arsons in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Police said they have identified a suspect after 16 arsons in Tacoma this week. A 42-year-old woman was arrested without incident at a Tacoma home early Friday afternoon, police said. Police said surveillance video helped them catch the woman. The arsons occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Kitsap County, WA
Kitsap County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Poulsbo, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Shannon
KIRO 7 Seattle

State trooper who quit over vaccine mandate dies

A Washington State Patrol trooper who quit over the state’s vaccine mandate, has died. Robert LaMay went viral after posting his final sign-off online. In the post, he had some choice words for Governor Jay Inslee. State Patrol Chief John Batiste released a statement saying:. “I am deeply saddened...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
82K+
Followers
90K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy