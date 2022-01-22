Deputies: Hit-and-run driver arrested after fatally striking cyclist

Scene of hit-and-run in Kitsap County (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A hit-and-run driver was arrested after fatally striking a 62-year-old cyclist Friday afternoon in Kitsap County, deputies said.

Police and medics were called at 12:48 p.m. to the 8000 block of Central Valley Road Northeast.

When first responders arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. He was unresponsive.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the Poulsbo man, but he died at the scene.

Police said the man was riding his bike southbound on the shoulder when he was struck by a driver in a Jeep Cherokee, which was also going southbound.

The driver fled the scene, but his vehicle was later found at a parking lot of an apartment complex on Northeast Fairgrounds Road at 1:39 p.m., according to investigators.

Police said they contacted the 28-year-old man and arrested him.

The man was booked into the Kitsap County Jail for vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have witnessed the collision to call Deputy Michael Shannon at 360-337-4634 or email him at MShannon@co.kitsap.wa.us

