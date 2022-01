Investigators are still looking into the case of Lyla Vandevelde after the 16-year old was found more than two weeks after she was reported missing. It’s believed that Vandevelde was a runaway, and was not hurt. She was found Friday evening when an officer pulled a car over off Southwind and Firetower roads near Highway 61, Vandevelde was one of five people inside. The others were all taken in for questioning and charges could follow, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO