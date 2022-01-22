ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Without Cockburn, No. 17 Illinois falls at Maryland

By Noah Trister
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Kofi Cockburn’s absence gives No. 17 Illinois another obstacle to overcome. The Illini found out how difficult that might be when Donta Scott and Maryland dominated the paint. Scott scored a career-high 25 points, and the Terrapins beat the Illini 81-65 on Friday...

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

College football: 10 teams that could crash Playoff in 2022

The Cincinnati Bearcats crashed the College Football Playoff in grand fashion this past season. They weren't alone — Michigan made its first appearance as well. It marked the first time since 2015 that two teams made their CFB Playoff debut in the same year. While odds are unlikely of a couple capturing the same feat in 2022, one program breaking through could very well be on the horizon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Sports
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
Chicago Sun-Times

Loyola grinds out win over Southern Illinois

Chris Knight had a game-high 16 points off the bench, and Loyola came out on top in a defensive struggle against Southern Illinois 44-39 on Thursday night at Banterra Center in Carbondale. The Ramblers are 5-0 in true road games this season. Trailing 29-24 in the second half, Loyola (16-3,...
CARBONDALE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Turgeon
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Brad Underwood
Person
Danny Manning
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan basketball implodes in second half of 83-67 loss to Michigan State

EAST LANSING — With each successive layup for Michigan State basketball, with each successive fast-break opportunity following wayward entry passes and clanged jumpers from Michigan basketball, the referee patrolling the sideline  turned and looked at coach Juwan Howard. Time after time Saturday afternoon he glanced in Howard’s direction just waiting for timeout signals he knew...
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
HBCU Gameday

HBCU standouts set for Saturday’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Florida A&M's Markquese Bell, Alabama A&M's Aqeel Glass, Jackson State's James Houston and former Howard standout Jecquez Ezzerd are among the HBCU products poised to showcase their talents Saturday at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The post HBCU standouts set for Saturday’s NFLPA Collegiate Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
Daily Targum

Rutgers women's basketball falls to No. 17 Maryland

The Rutgers women’s basketball team was not able to overcome its ranked opponent, losing 72-55 against Maryland at XFINITY Center. The Scarlet Knights (7-14, 0-9) remain at the bottom of the Big Ten standings, dropping their seventh consecutive game while also falling to 0-9 on the road this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Sun-Times

UIC to join the Missouri Valley Conference

After 28 years in the Horizon League, the University of Illinois Chicago — in its 40th year of Division I competition — will join the Missouri Valley Conference effective July 1. UIC Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis and athletic director Michael Lipitz made the announcement from the school’s athletic...
CHICAGO, IL
On3.com

Report: Herm Edwards implicated in serious NCAA recruiting violations amid investigation

As coaches leave the Arizona State program due to the NCAA investigation, Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards was also implicated, according to Sun Devil Source of 247Sports. Edwards was in “impermissible local meetings” with recruits along with three assistants and associate head coach Antonio Pierce, Sun Devil Source reported. Between March 2020 and May 2021, programs couldn’t meet with recruits in-person due to COVID-19.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago Sun-Times

Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The hardest-working paper in America.

 https://chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy