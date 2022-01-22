ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield weather forecast for Jan. 21, windy start to the weekend

By Candy Cáceres
 7 days ago

Windy start to the weekend. We are expecting those northeasterly winds to pick up during the overnight hours and into tomorrow afternoon.

Wind advisory is set to expire around noon Saturday. Other than that, dry weather will remain for the next seven days.

