ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Mooney edges Howland in ‘Game of the Week’ thriller

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SsR5P_0dsdsKOT00

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney rallied past Howland in thrilling fashion, 53-52, in boys high school basketball action on Friday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week .

Cardinal Mooney coach discusses thrilling win

Down by one with two seconds left, Howland’s Anthony Massucci’s attempt at a game-winner was off the mark, sealing the win for the Cardinals.

Rocco Turner led the Cardinals with 17 points while Mick Hergenrother tallied 15. Ashton O’Brien also reached double figures with 10.

Massucci led Howland with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Gabe Badesa added 10 points in the setback.

Cardinal Mooney improves to 9-6. The Cardinals visit St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday night.

Howland drops to 8-7. The Tigers host East on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Spun

Kurt Warner’s Son, A QB Recruit, Announces Commitment

On Wednesday night, three-star quarterback Elijah Warner announced where he’ll be playing college football. Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, will be taking his talents to Temple. He announced that he’s “100 percent committed” to the program on Twitter. The Phoenix Brophy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss. The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, Dart announced that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Highschool#Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Springfield and Campbell highlight the field in Division 3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA boys’ basketball tournament draw will be announced on Sunday, February 6. Familiar sites – Salem and Howland – will host the Northeast Districts in Division III. Twenty-five schools will make up the two tournaments. Nearly half the teams in the field have winning records (14) with five (Campbell Memorial, […]
CAMPBELL, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy