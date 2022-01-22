Duke's Keels doubtful for Saturday's game vs. Syracuse

No. 9 Duke led Louisville by as many as 16 points in the first half on the road, but that was cut to as few as two points towards the end of the first half before an A.J. Griffin 3-pointer at the buzzer led to the final margin, 40-35. Louisville...
We all know the dirty secret. “I’ll be looking around out there to see if there will be somebody there that’ll yell at me for old time’s sake,” Roy Williams said in a December 2020 press conference before playing NC State. When it comes to rivalries,...
A look at the upcoming week around the Atlantic Coast Conference:. No. 9 Duke at Louisville. The Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2) remain the league’s only AP Top 25 team and now they’re headed to an unusual circumstance by facing a team fresh off a midseason coaching change. Assistant Mike Pegues will act as the interim coach for the Cardinals (11-9, 5-5) after the school and head coach Chris Mack announced Wednesday they had agreed to part ways.
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released the finalized brackets for the dual-team wrestling state playoffs. First and second round matches are scheduled for Monday at the highest seed. The first two rounds were delayed due to consecutive weeks of winter weather. The rest...
Rod Brind’Amour was hired as the head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes in the spring of 2018. That is the moment that the fortunes of this franchise turned for the better. However, the real change began during the summer, at the NHL draft, when the Hurricanes began the overhaul of the roster.
Hurricanes salute super-fan Erin Simanskis, share in mourning her death. WRAL's Erin Simanskis, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver last week, was a native Canadian and huge fan of the Carolina Hurricanes. Team General Manager Don Waddell joined Erin's family and work friends in remembering her. Reporter: David Crabtree.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Russell Westbrook had a choice to make at the end of regulation — drive to the basket and try to send the game into overtime or pull the trigger on a 3-pointer and go for the victory. Westbrook went for the win, but his shot...
