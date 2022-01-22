ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke's Keels doubtful for Saturday's game vs. Syracuse

Durham, N.C. — Duke has announced freshman Trevor Keels is doubtful for...

WRAL News

No. 9 Duke leads Louisville 40-35 at halftime

No. 9 Duke led Louisville by as many as 16 points in the first half on the road, but that was cut to as few as two points towards the end of the first half before an A.J. Griffin 3-pointer at the buzzer led to the final margin, 40-35. Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRAL News

No. 9 Duke's trip to Louisville headlines ACC's week ahead

A look at the upcoming week around the Atlantic Coast Conference:. No. 9 Duke at Louisville. The Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2) remain the league’s only AP Top 25 team and now they’re headed to an unusual circumstance by facing a team fresh off a midseason coaching change. Assistant Mike Pegues will act as the interim coach for the Cardinals (11-9, 5-5) after the school and head coach Chris Mack announced Wednesday they had agreed to part ways.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRAL News

Finalized dual-team wrestling brackets released by NCHSAA

Chapel Hill, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released the finalized brackets for the dual-team wrestling state playoffs. First and second round matches are scheduled for Monday at the highest seed. The first two rounds were delayed due to consecutive weeks of winter weather. The rest...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Gold: Welcome back (almost) Dougie

Rod Brind’Amour was hired as the head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes in the spring of 2018. That is the moment that the fortunes of this franchise turned for the better. However, the real change began during the summer, at the NHL draft, when the Hurricanes began the overhaul of the roster.
NHL
Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Russell Westbrook had a choice to make at the end of regulation — drive to the basket and try to send the game into overtime or pull the trigger on a 3-pointer and go for the victory. Westbrook went for the win, but his shot...
NBA
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

