SLC seeks input on Pioneer Park improvement proposal

By Spencer Burt
 7 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Public Lands Department has released a "vision plan" for future improvements to Pioneer Park, and they want the public to weigh in on the plan.

The plan includes keeping the existing multi-use field, which was added in 2019. It proposes adding baskeball courts, pickleball courts, an all-ages playground and an "enhanced" dog park. There are also natural features such as a shaded lawn, native plants, groves of trees, and a water feature.

The proposal also includes a plaza, a pavilion, new seating areas, a café, an information booth, "state-of-the-art" bathrooms, and a park ranger station. The city also said in the interest of safety, they would like to have "clear sight lines" around the park and more lighting.

Prior to coming up with the proposed plan, officials say they received input from 1,000 people at events, 1,800 online survey responses, and "stakeholder meetings and workshops."

Now, they want to hear what residents think about the plan. More information on it can be found on the city's website and in the video below.

An online survey is open through Feb. 18. It can be found here .

The city says this feedback will help determine which improvements to prioritize when construction begins in 2023, and what may be done in the future with additional funding.

'Madame Mayor': More women being elected in Utah

When it comes to women in U.S. politics, men hold far more elected offices than women. In Utah, the gender gap is a bit wider. But in this last election, a shift started to happen with more and more female mayors taking office — many of them the first elected female mayor in their city’s history.
