The New Jersey Devils have had a rocky first half of the 2021-22 season, to say the least. Through their first 41 games, the club is 15-21-5 for 35 points. While some feel the season is a wash as they are 16 points out of the second wild-card spot, anything can happen during these unpredictable times. They have been plagued with injuries, COVID, and non-COVID-related illnesses, but seem to be getting close to 100 percent. Some players have stepped up to the challenge and some haven’t – let’s roll into the 2021-22 Devils’ midseason awards.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO