ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Security Vulnerabilities Of Smart Home Systems

By Newsy Staff
newsy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe explosion of internet-connected smart devices, sometimes called the "Internet of...

www.newsy.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Accessible Smart Security Cameras

Home security has quickly become a DIY project for many consumers but often comes with a high price tag, so new products like the abode Cam 2 security camera are being created to provide accessible options to pick up. The camera is constructed with an IP65 rating for weatherproofness and offers access to full night vision both indoors and out. The unit will deliver live footage and HD video when recorded to ensure that everything is clearly visible.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Take Command of Your Smart Home With One of the Best Smart Displays

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Smart displays haven’t completely gotten the respect they deserve. This is partly because they so closely resemble digital photo frames, which are some of the most maligned gadgets of the last 20 years. But slowly and surely, the world is coming to realize that the best smart displays actually have a fair amount of utility when it comes to video calls and orchestrating dozens of smart home...
ELECTRONICS
seattlepi.com

Get your home office setup secured with this Woot! sale on battery backup systems

A lot of the fun of tech is the shiny stuff — laptops, fancy tablets, and more — but the practical devices are just as important. Right now during Woot!'s sale on battery backups, you can find great deals on practical, factory reconditioned units to keep your electronics safe in the event of a power interruption or outage.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Smart Speakers for Every Corner of Your Home

Table of Contents Sonos One Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) Google Nest Audio Apple HomePod mini Amazon Echo Studio Bose Portable Home Speaker Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Sonos Arc Soundbar Google Nest Mini Sonos Roam Smart speakers continue to infiltrate every part of the home, which should come as no surprise why they continue to be refreshed almost yearly. In addition to a wave of new product offerings from the likes of Amazon, Google, Sonos and Apple, the software powering all of these devices also continue to receive improvements and refinements to make the experience of using the best smart speakers feel less like a novelty and more like something actually...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home#Smart Devices#Big Tech#Hackers#Vulnerabilities
theislandnow.com

Best Home Security Systems: Top 5 Security Services & Alarm Systems For Home With Cameras [2022]

Nowadays, your smartphone can control everything from your door locks to your lights from anywhere in the world because of the rise of the IoT and intelligent gadgets. Therefore, you can also now monitor your property from anywhere at a reasonable cost. You can now get adjustable home security cameras available as DIY kits or full-service setups with professional installation and monitoring.
ELECTRONICS
readwrite.com

Attitudes Shift to Internet of Things and Smart Homes

The (AIoT) “artificial Internet of Things,” a technology ecosystem, emerged during the pandemic. Then the Smart Home was developed. The AIoT combines connected things (the IoT), and artificial intelligence (the AI) used within these things. These past 12 months have been challenging. The pandemic caused havoc around the...
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

NOD32 Antivirus / ESET Internet Security / Eset Smart Security Premium 15.0.23.0

NOD32 for Windows is the best choice for protection of your personal computer. Almost 20 years of technological development enabled ESET to create state-of-the-art antivirus system able to protect you from all sorts of Internet threats. ESET Internet Security boasts a large array of security features, usability enhancements and scanning technology improvements in defense of your your online life.
COMPUTERS
Electronic Engineering Times

Thermal Imaging for Smart Homes

Article By : Hasan Gadjali and Dr. Markov Stanislav Nikolaev, Meridian Innovation Ltd. Thermal imaging sensors are posed to augment the functionality and value of many products in our homes. There are many home appliances and devices that promise to make your home safer and more comfortable, and to save...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Vehicle Security Systems

The United States-based automaker Ford has teamed up with the security systems company ADT to develop an AI-powered vehicle security system. This system will be called 'Canopy,' and will consist of sensory gadgets that can be purchased and outfitted on current and past Ford trucks and vans. These vehicle accessories include cameras and radar devices that are powered by GPS and LTE network connections.
CELL PHONES
CSO

Microsoft's Pluton security processor tackles hardware, firmware vulnerabilities

While this year’s Consumer Electronics Show was impacted by COVID, it didn’t stop Lenovo from announcing the first Microsoft Pluton-powered Windows 11 PCs. First announced in 2020, the Pluton is a security processor that Microsoft developed in partnership with AMD and Qualcomm to provide what they called “chip to cloud” security. Pluton is designed to eliminate opportunities for attackers to reduce the attack surface within Windows PCs.
SOFTWARE
threatpost.com

The Log4j Vulnerability Puts Pressure on the Security World

It’s time to sound the alarm for Log4Shell. Saryu Nayyar, CEO at Gurucul, discusses what actions you should be taking. It’s not my intention to be alarmist about the Log4j vulnerability (CVE-2021-44228), known as Log4Shell, but this one is pretty bad. First of all, Log4j is a ubiquitous...
SOFTWARE
Gadget Flow

eufy SmartDrop smart delivery box keeps packages safe and secure while you’re not at home

Receive packages securely when you’re not at home or unavailable with the eufy SmartDrop smart delivery box. Instead of dealing with stolen parcels and rain-soaked deliveries, it provides a designated spot for delivery drivers to leave orders. The eufy SmartDrop is large enough to fit multiple items at a time and works with all couriers. In fact, it greets couriers with illuminated buttons and guides them on how to leave a package easily. Furthermore, this smart delivery box includes a built-in camera and sends you a notification once the delivery is complete. Once you’re home or available, it includes 5 ways to open this box: Amazon Alexa, key access, PIN code, the app, or press the button. Finally, with 24/7 protection and an all-metal body, this gadget prevents thieves from stealing your parcels when you’re on vacation.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

These are the most secure smart plugs you can buy

When you upgrade to a smart home, you want to make sure you're the only one in control of your devices, starting with the most secure smart plugs. These plugs all need to support some form of extra authentication to sign in to the management app, so even if your password leaks, you're the only one with access. While most of these devices are controlled primarily through a smart home assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant, most of the time, they still need to be set up in another app, and two-factor authentication helps to make sure you're the only one with access.
ELECTRONICS
helpnetsecurity.com

TAC Security ESOF VMDR offers vulnerability management coverage in a single platform

TAC Security launched its new ESOF Vulnerability Management Detection and Response (VMDR) solution, as part of its Enterprise Security in One Framework (ESOF) suite of solutions. ESOF VMDR secures networks with complete vulnerability and risk management from one central console. “Our ESOF VMDR platform offers all the capabilities available from...
SOFTWARE
TrendHunter.com

Sleek Smart Home Humidifiers

The Levoit LV600S Smart Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier is an advanced take on the humble appliance that's focused on providing operators with the ability to greatly enhance the comfort of their home in an intuitive manner. The humidifier offers the option for either cool or warm mist and features a large-capacity...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Smart Lamps to Add to Your Smart Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. With the constant release of new Alexa and Google-enabled devices, converting to a smart home seems almost inevitable. You’ve got smart lights, smart speakers and even smart plugs to choose from, and something that’s picked up in recent years is smart lamps. What Can a Smart Lamp Do? The best smart lamps let you adjust hue, brightness, set automatic timers and are even portable enough so you can take them with you wherever you go — as long as you have...
ELECTRONICS
securitygladiators.com

The 10 Best Secure Smart Locks 2022

A lock is a device, mostly mechanical, used to secure doors. Smart locks, on the other hand, are electro-mechanical devices used to lock and unlock doors via a cryptographic key and wireless protocol from a recognized device. Smart locks improve the security of their users’ homes by eliminating the use...
ELECTRONICS
ccm.net

Smart medical gadgets for home

Smart, health, and medical devices can help us avoid unnecessary doctor visits, monitor our well-being, and all in real-time using mobile apps and smart gadgets. Read on to find out the top smart medical gadgets to keep at home. Active+ Halo Smart Mask. Face masks have become a necessity in...
CELL PHONES
92.9 THE LAKE

Best Smart Lights For 2022 – Smart Home Gadgets

Screw-in light bulbs are so last century. Lighting has never been more interactive than it is now. Technology has advanced so much in lighting there's no limit to the type of gadgets, designs, shapes, and colors you can buy. Even better, you can showcase your outdoor decor, indoor living, or workspace with the latest Smart technology from the best brands and not go broke doing so.
ELECTRONICS
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Exploring Benefits of Smart Homes

He says clients with larger homes might consider budgeting $20,000 to $30,000 for smart home features, although some homeowners spend well over $100,000. An uptick in the building of new luxury homes and a younger, increasingly tech savvy population are twin drivers of smart home technology across Northern Arizona. That’s according to Andy White, vice president of Wired-Up Systems LLC, based in Flagstaff. Andy and his brother, Charlie, went into business together in 2009, when Smart Home technology was evolving from increasingly sophisticated security and audio-visual home entertainment systems technology. With the advent of universal remote controllers, it was a short step to whole-house automation.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy