The Security Vulnerabilities Of Smart Home Systems

When you upgrade to a smart home, you want to make sure you're the only one in control of your devices, starting with the most secure smart plugs. These plugs all need to support some form of extra authentication to sign in to the management app, so even if your password leaks, you're the only one with access. While most of these devices are controlled primarily through a smart home assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant, most of the time, they still need to be set up in another app, and two-factor authentication helps to make sure you're the only one with access.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO