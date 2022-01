Way to end the week with another win by the JVB boys soccer team. The game started with the Dawgs biting first making the sore 1-0 at the beginning of the game. Have no fear though as the Tigers answered back with goals scored shortly after by Walter Hernandez and Rodolfo Arellano taking it to a 3-1 game going into the half. The second half of play the Tigers continued to keep the Dawgs at bay and controlled the possession game. Walter scored a third goal getting a hat trick and taking the score to 4-1. Later into the game as the Tigers pushed the ball to the Dawgs back line Juan Villegas receives the ball then chips it over the keeper to make the score 5-1. Amazing play by all. We still have a lot to improve on and learn as we keep moving forward. Next game is away on Tuesday against the Ellison Eagles. Go Tigers!!!

SOCCER ・ 20 HOURS AGO