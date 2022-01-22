ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Morales carries Wagner past Long Island 92-85 in OT

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Alex Morales had a career-high 35 points plus 12 rebounds as Wagner won its eighth straight game, defeating Long Island University 92-85 in overtime on Friday night.

There were three 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds of regulation. First, Raekwon Rogers hit a 3-pointer to tie it for Wagner, then LIU's Ty Flowers gave the Sharks a 3-point lead with three seconds left. Finally, Wagner's Elijah Ford beat the buzzer from about 25 feet to send the game to overtime tied at 75. Wagner scored 17 points in overtime to win it.

Wagner made 4 of 19 3-pointers and LIU hit on 14 of 34.

Raekwon Rogers had 14 points and seven rebounds for Wagner (11-2, 5-0 Northeast Conference). Will Martinez added 14 points. Elijah Ford had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Eral Penn scored a season-high 28 points plus 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Sharks (7-10, 4-3), whose four-game win streak ended. Alex Rivera added 14 points. Ty Flowers had 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

