8:30pm til 1:00am (last entry 10:00pm) The 1st Home on the Range of the year is always special as we dance our way out of January to get the party going. It was pointed out recently that HotR is one of the longest continuous running club nights in Manchester as we embark on our 18th year of delivering the friendliest dance floor you'll find anywhere. Our music policy is simlpe; we play disco, house, funk from across the years with extra bits thrown in that will make the party go. If you've never been why the hell not? Remember you'll need to do a negative LFT and register it with the NHS on the day.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO