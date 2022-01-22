ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Wylie and Cooper- Southtown Showdown; AHS-Midland Legacy

By Ravin Ray
 7 days ago

The Cooper Cougars hosted the Wylie Bulldogs this evening and Abilene High hosting Midland Legacy.

The Wylie Bulldogs both coming off district wins Tuesday against the Lubbock Westerners, and Cooper postponing their Tuesday game against the Coronado Mustangs due to COVID protocols on the Cougars team.

Both teams looking to improve their records with a district win tonight.

Abilene High on the other hand, coming off losses to Permian on Tuesday.

The Cooper Lady Cougars led by six at halftime against the Lady Bulldogs, but Wylie turned up the heat in the third quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs went on to win 52-44. capturing their second district win.

The Wylie Bulldogs on a hot six-game winning streak, and Cooper on four. A well matched game as the number one and three seed go head to head in district play tonight.

The Cooper Cougars went on to win 54-41.

The Abilene High Lady Eagles looking for their first district win tonight, end up falling short to Midland Legacy, 61-25.

The Abilene High Eagles have one district win under their belt, looking for another as their now on a two-game losing streak, get the job done defeating the Rebels tonight, 56-55.

