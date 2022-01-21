SHS girls out-last Plainwell, Mendon crushes Decatur

The Sturgis girls trailed early, but an improved effort in the middle two quarters were huge on Friday night.

The Lady Trojans welcomed in Plainwell and picked up a 42-39 win.

Plainwell led the game by double digits early, but Sturgis fought back and trailed 27-19 at halftime. While it was a couple of possessions to the bad, Sturgis had some momentum on their side.

“Our effort and our defense were great tonight, outside of a little 3-minute stretch there where I used a couple of timeouts, I thought we played great,” Sturgis coach Jeremy Bucklin said. “Our girls stepped up when I challenged them. They figured it out and I’m really proud of them for that. They took it upon themselves to get it right.”

Bucklin continued to give his players praise.

“In this game, coaches actually do very little, it’s all up to the players,” he said. “In that second timeout in the third quarter, I told them we needed to quit giving up layups if we wanted to win the game.”

Sturgis responded, out-scoring Plainwell 17-4 in the third quarter to take a 36-31 lead entering the fourth quarter. The four points for Plainwell in the third was their fewest of any quarter and nothing came easy as Sturgis continued to play tough defense.

That started quickly following halftime.

“The first two minutes of the third quarter were huge for us,” Bucklin said. “It was nice for us to get that bucket right before halftime and that momentum carried over for us. We knew the early part of the third quarter was the most important part of the game for us and we responded.”

Both teams finished with single-digit scoring in the fourth quarter, but that was just fine with Sturgis.

The Lady Trojans did just enough down the stretch, including getting some free throws from Korin Whitcomb, to seal the win.

“We struggle to shoot the ball, but tonight I thought we got some good shots up and the effort was big for us,” Bucklin said. “Everyone contributed in the game, even our girls on the bench were in the game for us, they were bringing the energy we needed for us to keep playing hard.”

The Trojans did see senior Juliette Schroeder suffer an ankle injury in the second half, but following the game she appeared to be in good spirits.

Whitcomb led Sturgis with 15 points eight rebounds, four blocks and two assists. Schroeder finished with 15 points as well with six rebounds, Riley Eicher connected for seven points.

Madison Ater chipped in with five points and five steals, Emily Schuller grabbed eight rebounds with two blocks, Rylee Carver finished with three rebounds and three steals, Yuri Villafuerte swiped four steals with two assists.

The girls were 6-of-16 from the foul line, Plainwell was 6-of-8.

Plainwell was led by Lauren Vanderstelt with 15 points, Lauren Vos added eight.

Sturgis is now 5-5 overall.

Mendon beats Decatur

The Mendon girls improved to 8-2 overall and 6-2 in league play with a 60-15 win over Decatur on Friday night.

The Lady Hornets led 16-6 after one. The score at halftime was 28-11. Mendon out-scored Decatur 21-3 in the third and 11-1 in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Payton Griffith led the way with 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and seven steals, Alivia Stuart poured in 19 points with nine rebounds and five steals. Makennah Mullin added 11 points and 13 rebounds with four blocks, Ryley Mullin totaled five points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Chloe Behrends scored two points, she also had 10 rebounds. Keyara Szymanski scored two points with three rebounds, Bailie Lash had three steals with two rebounds, Brianna Heitkamp had one rebound in the game as well.

Cassopolis 46, Marcellus 38

The Marcellus girls dropped a 46-38 decision to Cassopolis on Friday night.

The first quarter saw Cass out-score Marcellus 17-13 to set the tone for the game. Cass would out-score Marcellus 10-5 in the second quarter and led 27-18 at halftime.

Marcellus would chip away at the lead in the third, holding a 12-5 edge.

Brooklyn VanTilburg led Marcellus with 16 points, Jenna Wells added eight and Clare Flory scored six. Lily Scoggin scored four points while Addie Curtis and Maddy Kimble-O’Connor each had two.

VanTilburg finished with 11 rebounds and seven blocks in the game, Wells grabbed 13 rebounds.

Springport 52, Bronson 48

The Springport girls beat Bronson on Friday night, 52-48.

Springport led 13-11 after one quarter and poured in 19 in the second to lead 32-18 at the break. Bronson would fight back with a 17-5 edge in the third, but a 15-13 edge for Springport in the fourth helped them hold on for the win.

Aubree Calloway led with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Bronson, Haylie Wilson added 13 points while Helena Eley scored 10 with eight rebounds. Jaydn Cary totaled three points with three steals, Addison Harris and Caitlyn Hagen each made a free throw.

Hartford 38, Centreville 34

The Centreville girls dropped a 38-34 decision to Hartford on Friday night.

“"The girls played tough tonight and executed the game plan well and put themselves in a position to tie or take the lead at the end of the game multiple times before the final two free throws,” Centreville coach Jill Peterson said. “I'm proud of the girls for their effort tonight and look forward to what this group might do the rest of the way.”

Centreville led 12-11 after one and the game was tied 22-22 at the break.

Hartford led 32-28 after three.

Centreville was led by Faith Edwards with 17 points, Bella Kangas added eight. Morgan Swanwick tossed in four points, Hailey Miller added three and Karissa Gest scored two.

Swanwick brought in five rebounds, Gest totaled five rebounds and three assists. Edwards and Miller each had three steals in the game.

Hackett beats Constantine

The Constantine girls dropped a 46-22 game to Kalamazoo Hackett on Friday.

Hackett built a 12-2 lead early in the game and led 26-6 at halftime. The lead was 35-14 entering the fourth quarter.

The Lady Falcons were led by Charlee Balcom with seven points. Megan McNamara and Madellyn Cullifer each totaled four points. Natalie Whitaker scored three points, Jenny Clewell and Bella Cullifer both made a free throw.

Constantine beats White Pigeon

Constantine rebounded from a loss on Friday, beating White Pigeon 45-26 on Saturday.

The Lady Falcons led 18-8 after one quarter of play and built a 25-10 lead at halftime. Each team scored 10 points in the third quarter, Constantine held a 10-6 edge in the fourth.

Rainie Atherton led White Pigeon with 10 points, both Alex Hooker and Jamielynn Delarye tossed in four points. Hooker had six rebounds in the game as well while Hayley Strawser scored three points with six rebounds. Taylor Wesolek added two points and seven rebounds, Megan Kemp had two points with four rebounds. Dani Steele made a free throw.

Constantine was led by Charlee Balcom with 21 points, six rebounds, six steals and three assists while Irene Lopez-Gesko and Morgan Knepple both had five points. Natalie Whitaker tossed in four points with four rebounds, three steals and three assists, Megan McNamara totaled four points with two rebounds. Scoring two points each were Autumn Ambs, Cami McMillin and Bella Cullifer. Madellyn Cullifer totaled five rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: SHS girls out-last Plainwell, Mendon crushes Decatur