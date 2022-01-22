ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warranty Administrator

Mon - Fri (40hrs a week) We’re evolving, innovating and growing at a rapid pace and we’re ambitious and excited about the future in every single area of our business in Europe. Our scale and scope are unmatched – we’re a century-old business that is the world’s...

am-online.com

Shift Supervisor Technician

Thomas Hardie Commercials Ltd is a main distributor for Volvo Truck, Bus and Coach throughout the North West of England and North Wales. We believe our people are our greatest asset and our aims are to be the best supplier to the best customers and to be the best employer to the best employees.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

10 minutes with... NFDA chief executive, Sue Robinson

In the latest of Automotive Management's (AM) '10 minutes with...' feature series Tom Seymour sat down with National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) chief executive Sue Robinson. The industry body's response to the growing adoption of the agency model in franchised car retail, fears of the impact of the Omicron variant...
ECONOMY
am-online.com

VWFS extends defleet contract with Manheim until 2026

Volkswagen Financial Services UK (VWFS) has extended its defleet relationship with Manheim for another five years, taking the partnership to December 2026. As part of the agreement, around 90,000 units per year in normal market conditions are expected to receive the services provided at Cox Automotive’s vehicle services facilities at Bruntingthorpe.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Heycar reintroduces free delivery scheme

Online car marketplace Heycar is reintroducing its free car delivery scheme for its car retail clients. First launched in November 2020 to give the industry a boost during lockdown, its return comes as coronavirus continues to reshape customer behaviour with more car-buyers choosing to shop for a new vehicle from home.
RETAIL
am-online.com

Faltering car availability blamed for record automotive customer complaints

Car brands have managed to improve their customer satisfaction ratings despite a decline in vehicle availability triggering record customer complaints. The UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) found that, despite average customer satisfaction in the automotive sector rising to 80.7 points – its biggest ever year on year increase – 14.1% of customers have experienced problems with a brand’s service in the past six months.
ECONOMY
am-online.com

Service Advisor

We are seeking a SERVICE ADVISOR to join a long-established independent service, repair and MOT business near Seaton. The business works on all brands, undertaking a wide range of procedures. You’ll need to have a varied customer services skillset and be capable of delivering a positive customer experience – ideally,...
JOBS
am-online.com

Workshop Controller

Land Rover Coventry is looking to recruit a highly motivated Workshop Controller to join our team. You will need to be skilled in all aspects of running a high volume prestige workshop. You must be able to demonstrate an ability to ensure repairs are 'Fixed First Visit' in an environment that demands quality workmanship and commitment to delivering outstanding customer service. You must possess excellent communication skills and a passion with enthusiasm to work with this prestigious brand.
JOBS
am-online.com

Vehicle Technician

Monday to Friday 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, i.e. 42.5hrs per week. Saturdays on a rota basis (overtime). Please note that this role requires flexibility to work additional hours to meet the demands of the business. Benefits. Salary. Closing Date. 28/02/2022. A great opportunity has arisen to join our Service...
JOBS
am-online.com

Mobile SMART Body & Paint Repair Technician

Dropless is changing the way people and businesses manage their vehicles. We create and use technologies to help our customers better understand and manage the health of their vehicles, delivered through convenient, eco-friendly, and ethical services. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent, and exceptional service. We work with some of the largest fleet businesses in the UK such as Royal Mail and Amazon and have over 40,000 registered customers.
TECHNOLOGY
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Quality control programs will reduce warranty risk

Across many industries and building types, the pace of construction projects is increasing due to the high demand for new space. Without a strict plan for quality control and assurance, accelerating the construction process can lead to mistakes and costly warranty work. Repairs following a building opening can be expensive, disruptive and, in many cases, difficult to accomplish. Reducing warranty calls through a systematic approach to quality control is good for the building owner, the contractor and the trades.
CONSTRUCTION
am-online.com

Used Car Sales Executive

Are you a driven, enthusiastic and motivated individual? Do you thrive in a fast paced environment? Can you deliver world class customer service?. If the answer is yes to the above then we want to hear from you! Our hugely successful BMW Dealership in Brighton is looking to recruit a new Used Car Sales Executive.
CARS
MarketWatch

Qualtrics reports first $1 billion fiscal year, driving up shares 10%

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. spiked 10% in extended trading Wednesday after the experience-management technology company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results. Qualtrics reported a net loss of $309.8 million, or 56 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $14.5 million, or 3 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company reported an adjusted net loss of $39.4 million, or 7 cents a share. Revenue soared 48% to $316 million from $213.6 million a year ago. For the fiscal year, Qualtrics topped $1 billion for the first time. "Every company is becoming a digital company seeking a deeper connection with customers and employees," Qualtrics Chief Executive Zig Serafin told MarketWatch. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 2 cents a share on revenue of $298 million. Qualtrics' stock has plunged 31.5% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index has slid 9%.
STOCKS
Footwear News

Adidas Is Hiring More Than 2,800 New Employees This Year

Adidas just announced a major hiring goal for 2022 despite labor shortages across the industry. The German giant said on Wednesday that it is looking to hire 2,800 new employees this year across 307 locations in 47 countries. More than 800 of these roles will be based in Germany and more than 900 are roles will be in Adidas retail stores. More than 500 positions will be in digital, IT and data & analytics and more than 50 will be for apprenticeships and dual study programs. More than 800 of these roles will be based in the U.S., with 130 based in...
PORTLAND, OR
Startland News

Kanbe’s Markets selected for $30K in marketing services from surging Crux KC team

Kanbe’s Markets is expected to harvest boosted visibility and functionality thanks to a newly announced donation of $30,000 in pro bono marketing services from one of Kansas City’s fastest-growing agencies. Crux KC selected the nonprofit for its annual “Crux for a Cause” initiative, which is expected to provide an entire year of services from a The post Kanbe’s Markets selected for $30K in marketing services from surging Crux KC team appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
themountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Tip: Should You Buy That Extended Warranty?

When purchasing electronics, home appliances, and other devices, many retailers now offer an extended warranty, sometimes called a protection plan or service contract. But is the peace of mind worth the extra price? Here are BBB’s tips on what to consider before you purchase an extended warranty. Determine whether...
ECONOMY

