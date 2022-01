The team looks different. The format looks different. Yet, the results remain largely the same for the Pope Francis boys hockey team. The Cardinals, perennial Super 8 contenders as Western Massachusetts’ only Division 1 boys hockey team when that tournament decided the state’s best club, are 6-4 and have won four of their past six games. They were ranked sixth in the MIAA’s latest Division 1 power ratings, which will decide both who qualifies for this winter’s statewide tournament and their seeds.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO