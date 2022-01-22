Tekno Disco x Goodchild Collective 2

Synonymous with drum n bass, the name DJ Fresh should be a familiar one whether you're a fan of uptempo broken beats and filthy rolling basslines or not. The esteemed electronic producer and seasoned selector, real name Dan Stein, was an artist you simply couldn't escape from back at the beginning of the last decade. His breakout pearler of a track, 'Goldust' was a small and yet significant taste of what was to come when it hit the airwaves back in 2010, perfectly paving the way for two of his biggest tracks to date, chart-topping anthems 'Louder', in 2011, and 'Hot Right Now' featuring Rita Ora, in 2012. From BBC adverts and Lucozade campaigns to worldwide tours and radio play - DJ Fresh was quite literally everywhere.

