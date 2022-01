It's day two of being on the hunt to find and tow abandoned cars. Bill Furhman with McMillen's towing says they've already pulled 16 vehicles over the past two days. Cars buried in snow prevent plow trucks from clearing main and side streets. Officials and towing companies are annoyed by the abandonment because of the multiple notices given to the vehicle's owners. Some circumstances of buried cars are from not following parking regulations. Plow trucks come by, clearing roads but, the pushed over snow is thrown on top of the car.

