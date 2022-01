WWE will hold the 2022 edition of the Royal Rumble tomorrow night in St. Louis, with several surprises reportedly being planned. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, those who do not have Peacock may not have to spend as much when purchasing the event. On at least some systems, the Rumble is currently listed at $29.95. This is down significantly from what the price had been, which itself was much higher than the cost of watching it on Peacock.

