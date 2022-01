SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 29 points as Bryant topped Merrimack 76-67 on Thursday night. Kiss shot 13 for 16 from the foul line. He added nine rebounds. Charles Pride had 18 points for Bryant (11-8, 7-1 Northeast Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Adham Eleeda added 12 points, and Hall Elisias had eight rebounds and four blocks.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO