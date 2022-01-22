ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nawlins Revisited

I have loved this city from my first visit in the early 80s, to my most recent in 2013 for Super Bowl 47. While the food is good, I think it is the spirit of the people here. They have been through so much here, particularly Hurricane Katrina. It seems nothing...

Gourmet Gallop through Nawlins

Having been here three times previously, there are no big surprises in store on the food horizon. No doubt, New Orleans has a rather unique and tasty cuisine. And generally, most of their regional specialties are dishes that I really enjoy. Here is a rather brief description of my gallop through the great food here. Starting with oysters, my first night will be spent at Acme Oyster House, since they are closed Tuesday and Wednesday. I once asked the "head shucker" how many oysters he thought we has opened in his career. It was upwards of half a million, as I recall. I only need a dozen! Perhaps the most famous place in New Orleans is Cafe du Monde, known worldwide for their beignets and chicory coffee. I plan to stop by every morning! If you have never had one, make sure you plan a trip here, and place Cafe du Monde at the top of your list! In reality, just one visit, as the biegnets have become too doughy! So, after a "light" breakfast, and lots of walking through the French Quarter and French Marketplace, the choice for lunch narrows to which Po' Boy joint to stop for lunch. My.
