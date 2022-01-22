ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2 Developer Sheds Light on Why It's Taking So Long

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Overwatch 2 update sheds light on why the game is taking so long. We've been hearing for a while that Overwatch 2 has been having serious development issues, evident by every time it gets kicked further down the road with minimal information. According to rumors and reports over time,...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Xbox Fans Call For the End of Xbox Live Gold

Xbox fans over on Twitter are calling for the end of Xbox Live Gold. Today, Microsoft revealed February's Games With Gold lineup or, in other words, the "free" Xbox One and Xbox 360 games Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting next month. Suffice to say, the very underwhelming lineup of Xbox games prompted some backlash, though not as much as you would expect as many Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been conditioned to be underwhelmed after months and months and months of lackluster offerings. That said, while the backlash has been a bit more tamed compared to the past, "Xbox Live" and "Xbox Live Gold" have been trending on Twitter all day, and some have used the opportunity to call for the end of the subscription service.
gamepur.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human trophies shed light on the game’s collectibles

Dying Light 2 Stay Human doesn’t release for a couple of weeks yet, but the trophies have now surfaced online ahead of its February 4 release date. Looking through the complete list, some of these trophies highlight what players will be doing for 500 hours if they’re trying to see and complete everything the game has to offer.
ComicBook

GTA 5 Leak Reveals Surprise for PS5 and Xbox Series X Players

A new GTA 5 leak has revealed a new next-gen bonus Grand Theft Auto fans can look forward to on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Rockstar Games has pitched the ports as an "expanded and enhanced" version of the game. So far, it hasn't really demonstrated how it's been expanded or enhanced, and with Rockstar Games committing to a release before the end of March, time is running out to demonstrate this, unless, of course, the game is going to be delayed, which some rumors have suggested is exactly what's going to happen. That said, while Rockstar Games still isn't talking about the next-gen versions of the game in an official capacity, a new leak has given Grand Theft Auto fans something to chew on as they wait for an official update.
Person
Bobby Kotick
ComicBook

PS5 Adds Long-Awaited Feature Then Quickly Removes It

Yesterday, Sony seem to surprise PlayStation fans with a long-awaited PS5 feature out of nowhere. And it did, however, the feature has since been removed, well, for some. At the time of its release, there was no word from Sony about it, suggesting its addition was a mistake. Since then, and since the removal, there's still been no word from Sony, seemingly confirming this suspicion. That said, if the feature was accidentally released early, it's likely because its official rollout is imminent.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Get for February 2022

January is almost over, yet we still don't officially know what February's free PlayStation Plus games are for PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5. This should change sometime next week, and the turnaround to release should be a quick one. Sony historically releases a month's free PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of every month. For February, the first Tuesday of the month is February 1. That said, ahead of the imminent reveal, we have gone ahead and revealed the games we think Sony may offer subscribers for the second month of 2022.
Polygon

Overwatch’s Lunar New Year 2022 event goes live, but is light on skins

Blizzard Entertainment’s annual Lunar New Year event for Overwatch — for Year of the Tiger — is now live. This year’s limited-time event will run from Jan. 25 through Feb. 15, and will bring back last year’s Bounty Hunter game mode in the Arcade and add a fresh batch of Lunar New Year-themed skins for Ashe, Mercy, Soldier: 76, Tracer, and Wrecking Ball.
ComicBook

Sony Makes Cryptic Change to PlayStation Plus

Sony has quietly made a cryptic change to PlayStation Plus. Right now, it's unclear what should be made of the implications, but most PS4 and PS5 users seem to agree there are blatant implications of what on the surface level seems like an innocent and inconsequential change. Anyone who has been paying attention to this industry for any appreciable amount of time will know there are never innocent and inconsequential changes, and typically, the apparent implications are not only on the mark, but sometimes just the tip of the iceberg.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Slammed by Subscribers as Sony Hits "New Low"

This week, Sony revealed February's free PlayStation Plus games and it didn't go down well. In short, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 aren't impressed with the lineup of games. While some subscribers are excited to get their hands on the beloved Planet Coaster, the other two games, EA Sports UFC 4 and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, are undeniably underwhelming, especially the latter. And it's the latter that has been taken to task by a subscriber over on Reddit.
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Insider Tease Has GTA 6 Fans Excited

A new tease from a prominent Rockstar Games insider has Grand Theft Auto fans excited that it's finally almost time for some GTA 6. The Internet has been begging Rockstar for Grand Theft Auto VI for years, so far, to no avail. In 2021, all Grand Theft Auto fans got was rumor after rumor claiming the game was years and years away. And maybe it is, but the aforementioned tease has given Grand Theft Auto fans some hope that these rumors aren't true.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Confirms Caldera Map Changes

It seems that players can expect to see some changes to Call of Duty: Warzone's Caldera map when Season 2 drops next month. In an exchange on Twitter, a fan pointed out that parts of Caldera's Refinery area don't line up with what appears on the mini-map. Raven Software replied to the Tweet, teasing that "the Map knows about a change coming to this area in Season 2." Unfortunately, the developer provided no other information about the map change, but it should give fans plenty to talk about in the weeks leading up Season 2's release!
ComicBook

New Call of Duty Report Is Bad News for Modern Warfare 3 Fans

In 2019, Activision and Infinity Ward rebooted, to massive success, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. According to reports, in 2022, the pair will follow this up with a reboot of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare's successor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. If this is true, the expectation will be that a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will follow in a few years. And this is a reasonable expectation, and one currently held by many. That said, a new report has some bad news for those with this expectation. More specifically, a new report has revealed that Activision and Infinity Ward have no plans to reboot MW3. Rather, the intention is to conclude the rebooted series with this year's Call of Duty, the aforementioned reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Game Just Released Today

Today, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers were treated to a new game, and it's a game that literally just released today. More specifically, all subscribers on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can now enjoy Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, which just released today on the aforementioned platforms. If you're not a Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you will need to fork over $49.99 to play the new title.
ComicBook

Harry Potter Game Shutting Down Next Week

Ahead of the release of Hogwarts Legacy this year, the most recent Harry Potter game has shut down. More specifically, Niantic has reaffirmed that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially close on January 31, 2022, which is this Monday, after announcing as much last year. There's no word why it's being shut down, but it's presumably because the cost of operation outweighs the benefits of keeping the lights on. While Harry Potter: Wizards Unites was quite popular at launch, it certainly wasn't able to retain this steam and momentum.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Getting One of its Highest-Rated Games Yet

Xbox Game Pass is getting one of its highest-rated games to date, but subscribers will not only need to wait until March to get their hands on the game, but not everyone will even qualify to play it. The game in question is not available on Xbox One, only on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. If you're a subscriber on Xbox One, you're simply out of luck. With as many cross-gen games that are releasing, subscribers on Xbox One haven't missed much yet, but this is slowly but surely going to change, and on March 29 when Crusader Kings III is added, the missing out will begin. The critically-acclaimed and best-selling strategy game is coming to Xbox Series X|S (and PS5) on March 29. And when it does, it will come to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass on PC. How long it will be available though, we don't know. Hopefully, for subscribers, it will be around for a while, as it's a game with an infamously steep learning curve that can take weeks to grasp.
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Flexes Its Power Ahead of Fantasy-Crowded 2022

There were no elves, dwarfs or hobbits shown — not even a few crumbs of lembas bread. And yet, Amazon’s teaser video Jan. 19 revealing the mere title of its upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series managed to rack up an estimated social reach of 1 billion impressions and trended in markets worldwide on Twitter and YouTube, the studio claims. “To already see this much enthusiasm for the series is incredible and gets us even more excited for what we’ll be sharing with fans in the near future,” says Ukonwa Ojo, global CMO of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The show’s...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2022 Revealed

PlayStation has finally revealed the February 2022 PlayStation Plus free games. PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to get their hands on EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure starting February 1st. Of those, however, it is worth noting that Planet Coaster: Console Edition is the only PlayStation 5 title of the bunch.
