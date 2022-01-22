Thunder Fall Behind Early, Can’t Catch Hornets in Charlotte

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s only lead was 2-0, and they fell behind by as many as 25 points on their way to a 121-98 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday night.

The Hornets led by 17 points after the first quarter and at halftime, and the closest OKC could get was nine points in the third quarter.

Charlotte then took charge and was never threatened after that, making 17 three-pointers and shooting 46 percent from the field overall.

The Thunder shot just 38 percent from the field and were outrebounded by ten.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points, with Josh Giddey the only other OKC player in double figures, finishing with a career high 21 points.

The Thunder have lost four in a row, nine of their last ten games and eight of their last nine on the road.

OKC falls to 14-31 on the season.

They finish their four-game road trip Saturday night at Cleveland at 7:00 pm.

