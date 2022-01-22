ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder Fall Behind Early, Can’t Catch Hornets in Charlotte

 7 days ago

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s only lead was 2-0, and they fell behind by as many as 25 points on their way to a 121-98 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday night.

The Hornets led by 17 points after the first quarter and at halftime, and the closest OKC could get was nine points in the third quarter.

Charlotte then took charge and was never threatened after that, making 17 three-pointers and shooting 46 percent from the field overall.

The Thunder shot just 38 percent from the field and were outrebounded by ten.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points, with Josh Giddey the only other OKC player in double figures, finishing with a career high 21 points.

The Thunder have lost four in a row, nine of their last ten games and eight of their last nine on the road.

OKC falls to 14-31 on the season.

They finish their four-game road trip Saturday night at Cleveland at 7:00 pm.

KFOR

Community in shock after sudden death of Deer Creek baseball player

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Deer Creek High School baseball standout and Oklahoma State commit, Nathan Rogalski died Sunday after being hospitalized with bacterial meningitis just days before. “I don’t even know how to feel right now. I just kind of feel like it’s not real,” said Cade Covalt, a...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Snow Wednesday Afternoon and Evening

A large band of snow will move across western Oklahoma this afternoon and spread into portions of central and southern Oklahoma by late afternoon and evening. Southwestern Oklahoma will see the highest totals with some local spots of 4 inches. Oklahoma City will likely see a dusting to 1 inch of snow with some locally higher accumulations. Highs will only climb to the mid 30s. Snow moves out of the state overnight and Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer in the 40s. Highs will climb to the 50s this weekend and the 60s early next week!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKCPD still investigating shooting of Family Dollar employee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are still working to capture the suspect who shot an employee at Family Dollar during an armed robbery. The robbery occurred Monday afternoon at a location near Northeast 58th and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Video footage from inside the store shows...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Norman Police identify suspect, victims in deadly shooting

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman Police Department is identifying the suspect and victims in a recent fatal shooting that led to an officer-involved shooting. The initial shooting happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Comanche. Police traveled to the location after receiving a report...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

KFOR

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

