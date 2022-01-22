ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gymnastics

Gymnastics picks up first win of the season in impressive performance over Bowling Green

Central Michigan Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Michigan gymnastics put on a tremendous display Friday night at Anderson Arena en route to a convincing 193.950-190.425 win in Bowling Green. Central controlled the momentum of the meet from wire to wire and did not trail to start a single rotation. The Chippewas’ win is the first of the...

www.cm-life.com

