Gymnastics picks up first win of the season in impressive performance over Bowling Green

RICHMOND, Va. - Elon University women's tennis defeated Richmond, 4-2, on Friday, Jan. 28, to secure its first win of the season. "The team has battled through a lot of adversity lately and I am so proud of the heart and determination they displayed today," head coach Elizabeth Anderson began. "This win was a complete team effort. I'm really proud of the girl's resilience in bouncing back from a tough doubles point. We needed someone to get the momentum going in singles play, and Julie's positive intensity set the tone for the rest of the match. Lizette was relentless and fought off several set points and her strong energy in the second set helped us to tie up the match. Olivia's resilience and determination was incredible in getting us the lead and setting Sibel up to clinch. Sibel showed so much toughness and poise in battling to win in a 3rd set tiebreaker. We are looking forward to being able to work on fine tuning our games over the next few weeks in preparation for our upcoming home matches."

ELON, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO