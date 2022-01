OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton women's tennis team improves to 2-0 at home with a 7-0 sweep of Northern Iowa on Friday night inside the Hanscom Tennis Center. The Bluejays improve to 2-1 on the year with the win, while the Panthers fall to 0-1. Creighton started Friday's action with doubles victories at the top two positions.Kate Krueger and Sarah Wilcox combined for a 6-2 victory at the top position to take an early edge, while Valerie Negin and Malvika Shukla teamed up for a 6-2 victory at the No. 2 position to give Creighton the early lead.

OMAHA, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO