What the Tech: Mile IQ

No home theater is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and for a lot of people, the bigger that centerpiece, the better. If you’re one of those people, one of the best 75-inch TV deals and 4K TV deals you’ll come across is taking place at Best Buy today, as the retail giant has marked the price of the TCL 75-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart TV down to only $600, a savings of $400 from its regular price of $1,000. That’s a lot of TV for an impressive price, and three free months of Apple TV+ for new subscribers are included as well, making this one of the best TCL TV deals you’ll find — and one you’ll need to act quickly on to claim.

