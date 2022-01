SOLON, Ohio — Cam Brown’s comfort around his Solon teammates grows each time they step on the court, whether it is in a game or at practice. He is one of three sophomores on the varsity roster for coach Tony DeCesare, whose Comets took over first place Friday night in the Greater Cleveland Conference with their 65-60 win against Brunswick and Mentor’s 73-71 loss to Strongsville.

SOLON, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO