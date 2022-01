Who is alive in the present-day story on Yellowjackets? There are dozens of theories and ideas out there on that already!. At the moment, we personally believe that the producers are keeping as much of this a mystery as possible. We know that Jackie is dead, as 1) we saw her dead in the show and 2) she was honored at the high school reunion. Yet, we didn’t see the full reunion, so it’s possible some other students may have been honored there; it’s also possible there are people still alive we haven’t seen yet. One such example is Lottie, who was seemingly confirmed as being out there in the closing minutes of the finale.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO