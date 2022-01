In his final year in office, Governor Charlie Baker has decided to go big on the issue of tax cuts before he goes home. And in proposing nearly $700 million in cuts as part of the coming year’s state budget, Baker has set two worthy goals: making life a little easier for the state’s neediest amid a bout of inflation, and improving Massachusetts’ competitive advantage at a time when the remote office has made workers more footloose than ever.

