ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Boba Fett Talks Too Much On His Show, Says Temuera Morrison

By Matt Singer
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Star Wars fans have been waiting for decades to learn the story of the mysterious bounty hunter Boba Fett. Now that The Book of Boba Fett is here though, some viewers are voicing complaints about the show, from its sluggish pacing, to its flashback-heavy structure, to its sluggish action, to its...

wibx950.com

Comments / 0

Related
usueasterneagle.com

The Book of Boba Fett

(The following contains spoilers for episodes 1-3 of “The Book of Boba Fett.”) “The Book of Boba Fett” premiered on Disney+ on December 29th. The show recaps, and then continues, the story of Boba Fett and the events of his life since “Return of the Jedi.” Star Wars fans have been eagerly awaiting the show since Boba Fett’s surprise reappearance in “The Mandalorian,” where the bounty hunter, who turned crime lord, was reintroduced as protagonist.
MOVIES
q93fm.com

'The Book of Boba Fett' stars weigh in on show's "Mos Vespa" controversy

The third episode of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett proved pretty divisive with the Star Wars fanbase, all thanks to some space scooters. The Robert Rodriguez-directed episode sees Temuera Morrison's bounty hunter-turned crime boss hiring a group of young cyborg thugs, but their appearance -- and their candy-colored, arguably Earth-bound hovering scooters -- drew flak from some fans. Many made references to Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, or to Griff Tannen's hoverboard gang in Back to the Future 2, or Rodriguez's Spy Kids series.
TV & VIDEOS
StarWars.com

Bonus Bounties: Gentle Giant Unveils Boba Fett on His Throne and More!

Bring Home the Bounty revealed a galaxy of Star Wars products, but the fun’s not over! Every Tuesday, StarWars.com will showcase select new Bonus Bounties, featuring collectibles, print-on-demand offerings, and more based on The Book of Boba Fett, now streaming only on Disney+, as well as the legacy of bounty hunters. Check StarWars.com each week, and get your tracking fobs ready.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ming Na Wen
Person
Temuera Morrison
Person
Jon Favreau
Distractify

Yes, Thundercat Made His Acting Debut in 'The Book of Boba Fett'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Book of Boba Fett. With most of the fourth episode of Disney Plus's The Book of Boba Fett taking place in the past, viewers finally learn how Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) meet and become one of the most potent duos in the galaxy. We find it's quite a heartwarming story, so let's get into it.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Book of Boba Fett’: Ming-Na Wen & Temuera Morrison ‘Got To Represent’ For The Older Action Stars [TCA]

“The Book of Boba Fett” appears to be another “Star Wars” series smash for Disney Plus. This morning, Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison, and Boba’s second in command, Fennec Shand, Ming-Na Wen, joined a virtual conference to answer questions from the Television Critics Association. And their excitement over the fan reception (at least) of the series was evident.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Should ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ have changed the name of his ship?

All Star Wars fans know that Boba Fett really, really likes his ship. Its unique design famously appeared in The Empire Strikes Back and has been indelibly linked with the bounty hunter ever since. Yet its name has been very controversial. The ship was originally named Slave 1, although the...
MOVIES
TVLine

Boba Fett Stars Talk Danny Trejo 'Surprise,' Introduction of Young Mod Gang as 'Homage' to George Lucas

The following contains casting spoilers from Episode 3 of Disney+’s The Book of Boba fett. As expected as it was to see Danny Trejo pop up in The Book of Boba Fett — after all, filmdom’s erstwhile Machete has appeared in many of his second cousin Robert Rodriguez’s projects — it still snuck up on Boba himself. Trejo’s casting as a Rancor wrangler “actually was kept a bit of a surprise,” series lead Temuera Morrison told TVLine during the show’s Television Critics Association winter press tour panel. “I didn’t know until the last minute, until Danny got there that day for filming.” Morrison...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nme
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Viewing The Videos: Wolf, Boba Fett show how it can be done

Limited-run series are featured this week and two out of the three are quite successful: “Wolf Like Me” from Peacock and “The Book of Boba Fett,” the latest effort from Jon Favreau and the “Star Wars” universe. It’s Viewing the Videos. STREAMING. Wolf...
LONG BEACH, CA
Primetimer

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen weigh in on The Book of Boba Fett's controversy over the Tusken Raider characters

"(Their portrayal) was better than it was (in the films),” Morrison said at the TV press tour. “Then I read (in the script that) we were throwing dead bodies just on the fire and I was going, ‘Oh, hang on, we got to put a bit of ceremony into this.’ But they are the Indigenous of the sands of Tatooine, and I was creating a little bit more history about their own culture — and I was pulling from my own culture, in a way, in terms of the ceremonies and preparing the warrior and preparing a weapon. And Boba has never experienced a real family before — with the young Tuskens and the old Tuskens — and protecting their land.” Wen added: “We knew so little about the Tuskens, and (the show) really gave them an incredible backstory. … I thought all those elements really enrich who the Tuskens are, … and (setting the bodies on fire) was part of Star Wars, with A New Hope, whether it’s the Jawas, when they were attacked, there is this ceremonious desire on Tatooine to burn the bodies as opposed to letting them lie out in the open in the desert.”
MOVIES
hot969boston.com

Live Show! – Book Of Boba Fett – Peacemaker – Joss Whedon and more!

Today on the live show! We talk about the Book of Boba Fett, Peacemaker, Joss Whedon recent comments about the cast of Justice League, Microsoft’s purchace of Activision/Blizzard, recent scoop from geekosity mag Tom Cruise reportedly playing a variant of Tony Stack in Dr Strange Multiverse of Madness, Flash movie not erasing the Snyderverse, and Attack on Titan!!!!
MOVIES
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy