Lakers’ Russell Westbrook speaks out on benching vs. Pacers

By Michael Corvo
 7 days ago
Russell Westbrook played a solid all-around game in the Los Angeles Lakers (23-23) important 116-105 bounce-back win over the Orlando Magic (8-39) on Friday at the Amway Center. Westbrook — who was benched in crunch time of the Lakers loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday — responded with...

Sporting News

Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Why Lakers won't send out star guard for Rockets' John Wall

Lakers fans hoping for a Russell Westbrook trade shouldn't get their hopes up. The nine-time All-Star has struggled in his first season with Los Angeles, which enters Thursday night's game against Philadelphia at 24-24 overall. Westbrook's lack of success playing alongside LeBron James has increased trade speculation ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline, and a report from Marc Stein only added more fuel to the fire.
ClutchPoints

Biggest need the Pacers must address at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

There is no weirder season for a team than that of the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have been playoff stalwarts from 2011 until 2020, with only one postseason missed due to Paul George’s broken leg. Last season, they made it to the inaugural play-in tournament, beat the 10th seed Hornets, but were routed by the Washington Wizards. In the offseason, the Pacers hired Rick Carlisle and many around the league interpreted that as a clear win-now move to win-now. It made sense, as the squad was filled with talent and while they were not on the same level as East powerhouses in the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, they were still considered a playoff team. Then, a bombshell falls that the Pacers want to trade their trio of Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, and Myles Turner. As that has not been resolved yet, here is the biggest need the Pacers must address at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline.
ClutchPoints

Hornets’ Miles Bridges speaks on heated exchange with Russell Westbrook, technical foul

Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in a nail-biter 117-114. In the first half, the Hornets held a comfortable double-digit lead. Everything was clicking for them on both sides of the ball and at one point, it looked like they were going to run away with the win. The Purple and Gold were without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so it looked like it was in the bag … until Russell Westbrook exploded in the second half.
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Atlanta is currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture....
Page Six

Lamar Odom shows off custom necklace honoring Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Lamar Odom is honoring late friend and teammate Kobe Bryant on the second anniversary of his death. The former Laker showed off a custom pendant necklace made by Scoobie da Jeweler depicting the late NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, who were among the nine people killed in a fatal helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.
