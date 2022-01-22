Lakers’ Russell Westbrook speaks out on benching vs. Pacers

There is no weirder season for a team than that of the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have been playoff stalwarts from 2011 until 2020, with only one postseason missed due to Paul George’s broken leg. Last season, they made it to the inaugural play-in tournament, beat the 10th seed Hornets, but were routed by the Washington Wizards. In the offseason, the Pacers hired Rick Carlisle and many around the league interpreted that as a clear win-now move to win-now. It made sense, as the squad was filled with talent and while they were not on the same level as East powerhouses in the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, they were still considered a playoff team. Then, a bombshell falls that the Pacers want to trade their trio of Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, and Myles Turner. As that has not been resolved yet, here is the biggest need the Pacers must address at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline.

