Corkern, Crews, Guillet and Johnson, LLC recently made a donation to support the upcoming March for Life in Natchitoches. St. Mary’s Catholic School and the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Church, in partnership with the Women’s Resource Center, will host a March for Life this Friday, Jan. 21. The day will begin at 10:30 am with a Pre-Rally concert by the Josh Blakesley Band, followed by a Pro Life Rally with guest speakers at 11:30 am, and finish with the March at 1 pm. The March shall begin at the riverbank and continue to the rectory lawn of Immaculate Conception.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO