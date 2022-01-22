Steelers Update

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Fox4KC) — A Missouri man who disrupted Sunday’s Chiefs game has been cited and will eventually face a judge. The man, 20-year-old Jacob Bross, was wearing a Travis Kelce jersey when he jumped on the field with about two minutes left in the game. Video...
Aaron Rodgers might have been indirectly courted by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday night. The Broncos reportedly were the first of the nine NFL teams with head-coaching vacancies to fill the highly important role. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Denver signed Nathaniel Hackett, who was the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers went out of his way to endorse Hackett once he started lining up interviews for various jobs around the league.
According to a report from Mike Jurecki, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided on a new head coach AND a new general manager. Jurecki reported just moments ago that the Jaguars are close to hiring Byron Leftwich to be their next head coach and Adrian Wilson to be their next general manager.
The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, was so blown away by the prices of NFC Championship game tickets ... she says she's personally buying a bunch of seats so she can give them away to Rams fans. Kelly made the announcement on her social media page Wednesday ... encouraging any L.A. fans...
ESPN's Football Power Index has the Los Angeles Rams owning a 59.4 percent chance of breaking a six-game losing streak against the San Francisco 49ers and doing so in the NFC Championship Game. Rams beat writer Lindsey Thiry predicts a 28-24 Rams victory. However, ESPN's 49ers beat writer, Nick Wagoner,...
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is seeking to redeem himself after his lackluster showing against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. What better way to do it than in a contest with bright lights and high stakes?. The 49ers will face off against the Rams in the...
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is a lot of momentum building toward Josh McDaniels becoming the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. “It’s hard to imagine Josh McDaniels would take this interview unless he believed he was getting the job,” Rapoport said on Thursday. “[And] it’s hard to imagine the Raiders would interview him unless they believed he was taking it.”
If the Las Vegas Raiders bring in Josh McDaniels as their head coach for the 2022 season and beyond, expect an extension for Derek Carr. Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr is entering his ninth season with the franchise and is fresh off leading the Silver and Black to the No. 5 seed in the AFC Playoffs. A veteran signal-caller who has been the face of this franchise, Carr led this Raiders team through one of the rockiest seasons in NFL history, only to win four straight down the stretch to clinch their second playoff berth since the 2002 season.
Kelly Stafford has revealed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ndamukong Suh doesn't like her husband Matthew and she is not sure why. On Sunday, Suh was flagged for taunting after tooking down Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stafford and pointing a ginfer towards him. "Not really sure why Suh doesn't like Matthew,...
Veteran reporter Kim Jones, 52, is leaving NFL Network after 10 years with the broadcasting entity. On Friday, she took to Twitter with a farewell message to her fans and co-workers. “After 10 years, my time at NFL Network is ending. I’m healthy, happy, grateful and — as always —...
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams could be in a familiar annoying situation come Sunday when they play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game. To recall, back in Week 18, the Rams also hosted the 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Unfortunately for the home team, it turned out to be like a road game because of the number of San Francisco fans who traveled to watch and cheer for their Niners.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
Longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be close to landing a new head coaching job. According to multiple reports, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to interview McDaniels this weekend for the team’s head coaching vacancy. The consensus among NFL insiders is that this is McDaniels’ job to lose.
The Las Vegas Raiders may be closing in on a huge head coaching hire, and a notable defensive coordinator may follow. With the Raiders rumored to be pursuing Josh McDaniels as head coach, speculation is already beginning about who may join his potential staff. One name that is surfacing is former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
