Steelers Update

If the Las Vegas Raiders bring in Josh McDaniels as their head coach for the 2022 season and beyond, expect an extension for Derek Carr. Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr is entering his ninth season with the franchise and is fresh off leading the Silver and Black to the No. 5 seed in the AFC Playoffs. A veteran signal-caller who has been the face of this franchise, Carr led this Raiders team through one of the rockiest seasons in NFL history, only to win four straight down the stretch to clinch their second playoff berth since the 2002 season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO