"Once a year his hunger needs to be satisfied." VMI has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Those Who Walk Away, introducing us to the "Rotcreep" creature. After Max and Avery meet on a social media app for a first date, they end up at a haunted house only to realize the trauma they share may either save them or erupt into an unforgettable nightmare. This haunted house they encounter, home of the Rotcreep, seems especially bizarre and crazy. Those Who Walk Away stars Booboo Stewart and Scarlett Sperduto, with Nils Allen Stewart as the Rotcreep. Freaky stuff! It's crazy how this trailer starts out so sweet & nice, then turns scary so quickly. Lots of crazy things going on! Looks so intense it's hard to handle.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO