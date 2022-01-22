ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Els, Singh, Ames tied for lead in PGA Tour Champions opener

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

Ernie Els was on his way to a big lead until a double bogey slowed his momentum Friday. He wound up with a 4-under 68 and was part of a three-way tie for the lead in the PGA Tour Champions season opener. Vijay Singh had a late birdie on...

www.sacbee.com

