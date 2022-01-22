ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Miyares shifts Virginia’s stance on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban

By Emma North
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WocEm_0dsdiEk100

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Friday that Virginia would no longer be arguing against Mississippi’s 15-week abortion bill.

The Commonwealth joined 22 states, the District of Columbia and the Attorney General of North Carolina back in September to argue that Mississippi’s abortion ban was unconstitutional. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization , started when Mississippi’s only licensed abortion facility filed a lawsuit in federal district court. The bill was put on hold while litigation continued.

Now, Miyares has released an update stating that Virginia believes the United States Constitution is silent on abortion.

Virginia delegate proposes 20-week abortion ban

In a letter to the Supreme Court, Miyares states that Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey were wrongly decided. He said the Constitution does not support a woman’s right to choose.

He argues that the Supreme Court should not be involved in decisions regarding abortion due to their political nature and says the decision should be left up to states.

This comes at the same time that Virginia Del. Nick Freitas has proposed a bill to ban abortion in Virginia after 20 weeks gestation , except in circumstances that risks death or serious damage to the mother. It does not make any exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 14

Joe Stallard
7d ago

Good for you Miyares, I’m glad we have you in office. behind a good man like Youngkin and a good woman like Winsome. I wanted you to know that from me personally. Great Job , Do keep it up

Reply(3)
11
Rosan Hunter
7d ago

I think they should put anything about something like this to a vote in VA. I don’t like the idea of men making this type of decision. Take a vote of the people, by the people, and for the people.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
City
Columbia, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Columbia, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Freitas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Rape#Planned Parenthood#Commonwealth#The Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy