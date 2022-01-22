ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

High school basketball scores from Friday, January 21

By Andrew Clay
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 64, Harrisburg 59
Bedford 67, Somerset 29
Berlin-Brothersvalley 67, Rockwood 24
Cambria Heights 54, Northern Cambria 32
Chestnut Ridge 48, Bishop McCort 44
Clearfield 62, Hollidaysburg 54
Elk County Catholic 46, Ridgway 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 76, Harrisburg 49
Berlin-Brothersvalley 57, Tussey Mountain 42
Bishop McCort 71, Chestnut Ridge 53
Riverside 71, Elk Lake 37

WTAJ

Top-ranked Nittany Lions top Iowa in battle of unbeatens

IOWA CITY (WTAJ) — Two year’s since the Nittany Lions’ last duel loss, Penn State enacted revenge on the Hawkeyes, beating no. 2 Iowa on the road 19-13. Penn State used three-straight wins from Drew Hildebrandt (125) Roman Bravo-Young (133) and Nick Lee (144) to take an early 10-0 lead in Iowa City. Iowa stormed […]
IOWA CITY, IA
WTAJ

Kieger critical of Lady Lions in 79-58 loss to Michigan State

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger didn’t hold back after Penn State’s 79-58 loss at home Thursday night. “We gave up,” she said. “[It’s] Really frustrating. I told them, I’m not going to coach a team again, we’re not going to wear a Penn state uniform and give up. Sorry. […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTAJ

Penn State takes down no. 12 Ohio State in shootout

Penn State hosted no. 12 Ohio State at Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions entered play on a two game winning streak. Penn State was aggressive early on and struck first at 4:48 on a goal from Danny Dzhaniyev. The Buckeyes didn’t take long to respond, at the 8:05 mark of the first period Ohio […]
WTAJ

Hoosiers roll Nittany Lions 74-57

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 19 points, Race Thompson added 18 and Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 13 of his 15 in the first half to help Indiana cruise to a 74-57 win over Penn State. The Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten) rebounded from an 80-62 home loss to Michigan for their fifth win in […]
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Five things to do this weekend in Central Pa.

(WTAJ)– Check out these events happening this weekend in our area! 1. RIGOLETTO Live at The State Theatre (Centre County) On Saturday, Jan. 29 at 12:55 p.m. Tony Award-winning director Barlett Sher will showcase his take on Verdi’s timeless tragedy, RIGOLETTO, at The State Theatre. There will be art decoration sets by Michael Yeargan and […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Majority of Pennsylvania deer hunters support Saturday opener

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A majority of Pennsylvania deer hunters support a Saturday-after-Thanksgiving start to the firearms deer season. According to a study presented Friday to the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners, 60 percent of deer hunters supported the Saturday opener. Twenty-seven percent opposed a Saturday opener while 12 percent had no preference between the Saturday […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg native Lafferty scores first Blackhawks goal

DETROIT (WTAJ) – Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty scored his first goal as a Chicago Blackhawk in Wednesday’s 8-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Lafferty was traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to Chicago earlier in the month for Alex Nylander. Lafferty’s goal was overshadowed by Dylan Strome’s hat trick for the Blackhawks. The goal was […]
NHL
WTAJ

Penn Highlands’ new police simulator offers hundreds of real-life training scenarios

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s Richland Campus unveiled a new technology that recreates 750 real-world scenarios to help train police officers. The state-of-the-art police simulator offers a safe and controlled environment with varying responses to resistance to put officers in real-life, on-the-job scenarios for optimal training experience, Penn Highlands said. The simulator […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
