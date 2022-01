If you’re in the mood for a horror film in the middle of January, the new “Scream” revival actually makes for a clever and gruesome slasher flick. It has been all the rage for the past few years to revive movie franchises by bringing back old actors and hooking them up with a new story and a new cast. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “The Matrix Resurrections” are just two examples from only the past few months. The new “Scream” — the fifth movie in the franchise — does the exam same thing, but at least this movie has some fun with the idea.

